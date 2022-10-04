‘Our industry doesn’t always see itself as a major hazard sector, despite Grenfell’

“We want to address the culture that sits behind procurement by setting some solid principles that will improve building safety,” says David Ashby @SEConsortium (sponsored) #UKhousing

The sector must change its culture away from procuring to merely meet minimum legal standards, and towards a mature risk management approach. @insidehousing hears from two experts in procurement and building safety (sponsored) #UKhousing @SEConsortium

Inside Housing speaks to David Ashby, the workgroup’s project lead, and Amanda Long, chief executive of Building a Safer Future – an organisation which focuses on a positive culture and behaviour change in building safety – about what they hope the report will achieve.

Last year, the Maintaining Building Safety workgroup at South East Consortium (SEC) – a central purchasing body supporting the housing sector – produced and circulated its Procuring for Building Safety report. The workgroup was set up to improve quality in the construction sector and the report’s message was simple but stark: procurement professionals must change how they view building safety and abandon an approach of simply following a set of procurement rules to meet minimum standards.

Why is the workgroup and its Procuring for Building Safety report so important?

DAVID ASHBY: After the Grenfell tragedy in 2017, we wanted to produce guidance for procurement professionals that would be of real, practical use. To do this, in 2020, we set up workgroups made up of industry and sector experts to identify housing’s biggest challenges. The report aims to address the silo approach to procurement, as well as the temptation to think of it as a ‘tick-box’ exercise. We wanted to address the culture that sits behind procurement by setting out some solid principles that will improve building safety.

AMANDA LONG: The report is a superb piece of work. If we are going to fix a broken system, we need clear guidance on practical action and better collaboration across the entire value chain. I was delighted to see the synergy between the report and the Building a Safer Future Champions initiative, which aims to help companies drive the culture change in their organisations to put building safety first. Both present a new set of hallmarks for industry best practice after Grenfell.

Why has there been such a lack of focus on safety?

DA: There’s been a massive drive for efficiencies over the past 20 or 30 years, which has led to a problem of competence. Local authorities have tried to save money by replacing the most expensive – and knowledgeable – people with contract administrators who have less experience in construction. We’ve experienced several decades of de-skilling in social housing.

AL: There’s a mindset in the sector that compliance to a minimum standard is OK. It isn’t. We should be going beyond regulation, which is what the Procuring for Building Safety report calls for. Also, as Dame Judith Hackitt makes clear in her Building a Safer Future report, the industry is driven by a speed maximisation and cost minimisation culture. In other words: “Build it fast, build it cheap.” It’s a race to the bottom, and the industry cannot carry on being unaccountable and not responsible for it.