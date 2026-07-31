Our message to Burnham: we have thousands of affordable homes ready to be built, but we need the SAHP bids to be signed off

Second, the government should top up funding in this and subsequent years of the programme. The bids submitted so far demonstrate significant appetite and capacity within the sector.

However, social housing providers have been asked to scale back their bids due to limits on funding in the early years of the programme. This will slow delivery and mean fewer new homes are built in this parliament.

To kick-start a social housebuilding revolution, the government should remove these limits and top up funding to take maximum advantage of the capacity that exists.

Bringing forward more funding in the next few years would mean housing associations could build an additional 17,000 homes this parliament outside London alone. It would reduce waiting lists and cut the use and cost of temporary accommodation faster, giving more families the stability of a good home.

“This is the time to move the country away from the false economy of managing crises through emergency health and housing measures and towards investing in long-term prevention, security and opportunity”

This is not only a social mission; it is an economic one. Building social and council homes at pace would unlock growth in every postcode, support regeneration, create and sustain jobs, and reduce the pressure on stretched public services.

It would also shore up the construction industry at a time when private housebuilding is slowing – something we saw successfully happen during the last social housebuilding revolution after the Second World War.

The prime minister’s first act outside 10 Downing Street – pledging to end rough sleeping – is an important and urgent starting point, which we will work in partnership to deliver. This is the time to move the country away from the false economy of managing crises through emergency health and housing measures and towards investing in long-term prevention, security and opportunity.

We share the prime minister’s vision for a country where everyone, in every postcode, has access to a secure, affordable home, with this as the foundation for good health and a good life. And we, in partnership across the social housing sector, are ready to deliver on his ambition to tackle the housing crisis.

To do that, the government should unlock funding to kick-start a council and social housebuilding revolution, so that together we can build the affordable and secure homes we need.

Kate Henderson, chief executive, National Housing Federation;

Hakeem Osinaike, chair, Association of Directors of Housing;

Gavin Smart, chief executive, Chartered Institute of Housing;

Geoff Beales, chair, Councils with ALMOs Group;

Eamon McGoldrick, chief executive, National Federation of ALMOs;

Paul Harvey, spokesperson for affordable housing, Local Councils Network;

Tracy Harrison, chief executive, Northern Housing Consortium;

Janet Sharpe, chief executive, Association of Retained Council Housing