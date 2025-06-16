Our council’s new approach to working with housing associations

In a time of stretched budgets, rising demand and growing complexity in the housing sector, partnership working is more important than ever. That is why in the London borough of Waltham Forest we have developed our second Housing Compact 2024–2029 with our Register Providers.

This is a bold, collaborative and forward-looking model of affordable housing for our respective tenants, leaseholders and shared owners. With over 17,500 homes in our borough managed by registered providers, which is circa some 5,500 more homes than the council’s housing stock, it is essential that all providers work together to deliver a shared vision and outcomes for the borough.

Launched in 2019, Waltham Forest’s first compact brought together nearly 30 registered providers working to a single, unified framework. Our initial mission was to align efforts, share strengths, and deliver better outcomes for tenants. Since then, the compact has adapted to a global pandemic, a cost-of-living crisis, and sweeping changes to building safety legislation. The tragic death of Awaab Ishak in 2020 also cast a stark light on the dangers of damp and mould, reinforcing the urgency of our partnership work.