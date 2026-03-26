Our new House of Lords report investigates the human side of the New Towns Programme

In this report, we reiterate the need for a clear, compelling vision for the programme and each individual new town.

We heard about the opposition that is already building in respect of some of the sites that have been identified as possible locations for new towns and expanded settlements. Without a clear vision backed by dedicated leadership, and full, frank and meaningful engagement with existing and future communities, the programme will founder and this once-in-a-generation opportunity will be wasted.

“Placemaking in the new towns must be people-centred, with nature and green space at its heart”

In terms of the communities themselves, we have identified a number of clear criteria for success. First of all, placemaking in the new towns must be people-centred, with nature and green space at its heart. It should also take inspiration from, and build upon, local heritage and reflect local architectural traditions.

At the same time, designs must build in health and accessibility for all from the start, embedding health and social infrastructure within the community and ensuring that residents of all ages are supported throughout their lives.

We also recognise that these communities will be built over decades, and that needs and expectations will change over time. That means that masterplans must be brought forward in phases, with regular reviews and a diverse range of plot sizes to enable small and medium-sized enterprises to participate fully in the programme. A phased approach will also enable delivery bodies to foster innovation by allowing time and space for design competitions.

We remain enthusiastic about the new-towns programme and want to ensure that it reaches its full potential. But if we are to embark on this huge programme, it is important we get it right.

We are taking a short breather over the next couple of months but will be launching our final module, Bricks and Mortar, later in the spring. After examining the operating systems in our first report, and the software in this report, this final module will examine the concrete issues of housing and infrastructure and how we get these new towns built.

Lord Gascoigne, chair, House of Lords Built Environment Committee