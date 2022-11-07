Our new report shows that domestic abuse survivors still face gatekeeping and homelessness

Domestic abuse is a leading cause of homelessness in this country. For women, it is ‘the’ leading cause of homelessness.

Yet, housing and homelessness responses, whether from politicians or public services, still too often treat women’s experiences of homelessness as atypical and domestic abuse a side issue. This must change.

As the largest provider of services for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence in London and one of the largest in the UK, we know how big a problem securing safe and affordable housing for women fleeing abuse is. We see it daily and we see the problem growing.

“We continue to see ‘gatekeeping’ behaviour, which can be re-traumatising for the women we work with”

We published a new report looking at the impact of changes to housing law brought in by the Domestic Abuse Act last year.

We found that the number of people recorded as homeless in the national statistics (owed a prevention or relief duty) as a result of domestic abuse rose 22% in London and 24% in the rest of England in the nine-month period from July 2021 to March 2022, compared with the same period the previous year.

Domestic abuse cases make up 14% of all homelessness applications and this is likely to be an under-estimate.