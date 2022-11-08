Our new research helps quantify the carbon emissions associated with brownfield developments

The housing sector is committed to meeting the UK’s 2050 net zero carbon target, but we need a radical rethink if this is to be successfully achieved.

With housing developments on brownfield sites, we achieve a great deal by constructing much-needed new homes on previously developed land that is being brought back into use rather than building on green open spaces.

Developments on brownfield land have a well-established system of recognising that the site may have a complex and potentially contaminative history, and in-depth site investigations supported by risk assessments and a remediation design and commonly accepted standards.

However, to retain the environmental credentials of a project, carbon impact and mitigation should form part of this design.