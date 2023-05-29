Our plan to tackle social housing and homelessness in the City of Westminster

Last week, Westminster City Council’s cabinet accepted in full the recommendations of the Future of Westminster Commission’s housing review. The report was commissioned after Labour took control of the council in May 2022, following 60 years of Conservative control.

The review focused on three key issues: the council’s ‘top policy priority’ to increase the supply of truly affordable housing; improve the response to homelessness and housing need; and significantly improve services to the council’s own tenants and leaseholders.

The review’s approach has been to get its team of experts and residents working actively with the council, making progress on issues as it went along rather than waiting to write a report.

The biggest step was to review the pipeline of development on the council’s own land, flipping as many homes as resources would allow from private sale and high-end intermediate to social rent.