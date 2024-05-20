Our politicians have the ability to solve rough sleeping, but they’re choosing to criminalise it instead

We need to focus on tackling the causes of homelessness, not demonising rough sleepers, writes Donna Cezair, chief executive of Worthing Homes
I was recently on a train between the south coast and London. At Gatwick Airport, a young man got on and loudly addressed the carriage. He apologised for disturbing everyone, but explained that having served in the army for several years, he now found himself homeless and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. He was hoping for some spare change to help pay for a bed in a hostel for the night. He then apologised for the disturbance and underlined his desperation to get somewhere to have a hot shower.
My thoughts turned to the Criminal Justice Bill.
I find it deeply troubling that, on top of the misery of being homeless, those with nowhere to live could potentially find themselves breaking the law.
When, in February 2022, parliament voted to repeal the antiquated Vagrancy Act, many of those working in the homeless sector rightly celebrated a big campaign win.
But the government then launched a consultation on what should replace it. Its stated aim was “to continue to protect communities from crime and anti-social behaviour”, with a particular focus on begging. Many of those not in agreement with the proposals have argued that the police already have sufficient powers to tackle anti-social behaviour, meaning there is no need to replace the legislation with specific reference to rough sleeping or related activity.
However, the Criminal Justice Bill, which is currently making its way through parliament, contains wide-ranging new powers for police and local councils to deal with what the government calls “nuisance rough sleeping”. This includes moving people on, fines and potential imprisonment.
“The police already have sufficient powers to tackle anti-social behaviour, meaning there is no need to replace the legislation with specific reference to rough sleeping or related activity”
A recent blog by Jasmine Basran, head of policy and campaigns at Crisis, the homelessness charity, suggested that: “The wide definition of nuisance should alarm us all. The bill states that someone can fall under this definition if they have slept rough, ‘appear to have slept rough’ or are ‘intending to sleep rough’, and ‘are likely to cause a nuisance’.
“This means that someone doesn’t need to have even slept rough or have done anything a reasonable person would consider a ‘nuisance’ to fall foul of the legislation. This is extremely worrying when we know that people sleeping rough are already often stigmatised.”
Following some successful lobbying, including from Conservative MPs, the government has agreed to take out some of the more troubling proposals in the bill, for example effectively criminalising “excessive smells”. While this is welcome, rough sleepers are still being characterised as a nuisance and a problem that needs to be moved on, rather than people who need our support.
Of course, the best solution would be to tackle the root causes of homelessness in the first place. While it will take time to change the system at a macro level, we must keep finding ways to make a difference at a local level.
But projects that support people out of homelessness are complex, time intensive and expensive, and will only happen with the leadership and support of organisations that have a long-term commitment to an area.
After more than three years in development, we are finally building Skywaves, 21 self-contained flats for single people with high support needs, in partnership with Worthing Council and a local homelessness charity, Turning Tides.
“While it will take time to change the system at a macro level, we must keep finding ways to make a difference at a local level”
Co-designed with a homeless client group, these flats will be staffed 24/7, helping rough sleepers and homeless people on their initial steps towards living fully independently. Supported by funding from Homes England, it will provide a ‘psychologically informed environment’, including a multi-agency hub for organisations such as health practitioners, the police and the probation services, to allow collective working to best support clients.
There will also be a further 13 self-contained flats in town, with medium-level support to provide move-on accommodation.
What we are doing in Worthing will go some way to preventing young people from having to beg on the train to London. But there are 8.5 million people in England who can’t access the housing they need, and the most desperate are sleeping rough.
I know from my conversations with other community-based housing associations in the PlaceShapers network that Skywaves is not unique, but projects of this type are certainly not commonplace. Everyone In, developed during the pandemic, showed that, with the right political will and a clear and sustained focus on outcomes, we can get people off the street and into settled accommodation.
As the homelessness crisis escalates, we need to see this same relentless focus, instead of further demonising those already living incredibly difficult lives.
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