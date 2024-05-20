Our politicians have the ability to solve rough sleeping, but they’re choosing to criminalise it instead

When, in February 2022, parliament voted to repeal the antiquated Vagrancy Act, many of those working in the homeless sector rightly celebrated a big campaign win.

But the government then launched a consultation on what should replace it. Its stated aim was “to continue to protect communities from crime and anti-social behaviour”, with a particular focus on begging. Many of those not in agreement with the proposals have argued that the police already have sufficient powers to tackle anti-social behaviour, meaning there is no need to replace the legislation with specific reference to rough sleeping or related activity.