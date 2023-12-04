Our regulatory downgrade has been an opportunity to get things right

At that time, I felt a profound sense that we had let colleagues and customers down. The vision we had sold had suddenly changed and many of the service improvements and investments we said were our priority had to make way to ensure we could fulfil our most basic requirement: making sure customers were safe in their homes.

Two years on, as the regulator upgrades us back to G1 and after a huge collective effort by colleagues at GSA to resolve these issues, I have a different perspective.

“If our merger hadn’t happened, we would never have found the widespread issues with some of our homes or dealt with the systemic problems that had allowed them to lay hidden for so long”

If our merger hadn’t happened, we would never have found the widespread issues with some of our homes or dealt with the systemic problems that had allowed them to lay hidden for so long.

Thousands of our customers are now safer, and we have had the opportunity to make fundamental changes to the fabric of our organisation to make sure nothing like this can happen again. We’ve also been able to refresh our corporate strategy to reflect the significant external challenges that have hit the sector in the past two years. That strategy is built around our core purpose as a social landlord and will see us substantially increase the investment in our existing homes.

So, although our merger didn’t happen in the way we thought, and although we would rather not have had the safety issues we discovered, I am now certain that the merger has had a positive impact and that we are much better placed to move forward and become a great social landlord.