‘Our sector has lost a true champion’: tribute paid to former housing association chair

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Tribute has been paid to former GreenSquareAccord (GSA) chair Robin Bailey after he passed away.
Mr Bailey (74), described as “inspirational”, “dedicated” and a “true champion” of the sector, died in the early hours of Monday morning, following an illness.
He stepped down from his position as the chair of the housing association at the end of March after completing his three-year term.
Ruth Cooke, chief executive of GSA, said “we are deeply saddened to hear that Robin has passed away”.
She said Mr Bailey led GSA through a “very challenging and crucial period with drive and commitment”.
“He played a pivotal role in the merger in 2021 and then took on the role of GSA chair – leading a huge collective effort to address the issues identified in our downgrade and steering us back to G1 in late 2023.
“Robin’s determination to see this through, despite already being ill towards the end of his time as chair, was inspirational, and says a lot about the dedicated person and professional he was. It really mattered to him that he completed this journey,” Ms Cooke said.
GreenSquare and Accord Housing Association merged in 2021 to form 25,000-home landlord GSA.
Ms Cooke added: “I enjoyed working with Robin hugely. Though he took his role and responsibilities very seriously, he was great fun to work with and passionate about social housing and its crucial role in society.
“When Robin departed in March, he sent a heartfelt message to our colleagues in which he talked about the privileged position we are in as a social housing provider, because it means we are able to help others.
“His commitment to our customers and belief in our role in supporting them was at the heart of his work.
“Through all the challenges we faced during his time as chair, he never lost that focus, and was determined to stay connected to customers and the colleagues helping them. He liked nothing more in his role than spending a day with teams providing frontline services.
“On behalf of everyone at GSA, I want to pass on our deepest condolences to Robin’s wife, Sally, and his family and friends. Our sector has lost a true champion.”
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