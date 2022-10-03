Our social purpose and the cost of living crisis

Like the optimist I am, I was hoping that the Mini Budget would provide more of that light at the end of the tunnel, but as many economists have already said much better than I can, it was not a Budget for the residents that we are all concerned about. It is absolutely a reality that many residents will not put their heating on.

“We can’t stabilise household finances for everyone, but the current sticking plaster we can administer can keep our residents a step away from the precipice”

Some will have health conditions and families, and some are older people. We won’t know about all of them or what they are going through. Who knows what that will mean for their well-being by the end of winter. But if the unthinkable did happen to any of our residents in one of our homes, you can bet that some fingers will point towards us.

So, what to do? It’s simple. Let us continue to do what we do. Let’s not forget our social purpose. We are more than the physical homes we provide. During the pandemic, our social purpose drove us to make thousands of calls to ‘vulnerable’ households to check-in to make sure they were OK.

Against the background of aforementioned business challenges, the work that we do to make sure our residents are living as well as possible should not be underestimated. Yes, we can’t stabilise household finances for everyone, but the current sticking plaster we can administer can keep our residents a step away from the precipice. We can’t do everything for everyone. I agree. We can keep doing the things that keep the most impacted with a roof over their heads by staying true to our social purpose. Let us continue to be the helping hand at the individual household level through to community initiatives that give people the hope to carry on.

Rudyard Kipling’s poem If comes to mind as I write this. The world feels mad, bad and ugly right now. But we must and can “keep (y)our head when all about (us) are losing theirs and blaming it on us”.

Jahanara Rajkoomar, director of community investment, Metropolitan Thames Valley