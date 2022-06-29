Our support for an extension of the Right to Buy would not be a foregone conclusion

The much-trailed announcement by prime minister Boris Johnson of his desire to extend the Right to Buy to housing associations has generated significant discussion across the sector.

While we await significant missing details on how this is proposed to be achieved and what is new, I think there is a need to engage closely with key local stakeholders to understand their perspectives.

There will be some further discussion with housing associations coming soon and housing secretary Michael Gove has stated that we will be “seduced” into participating.

Even if the proposals are financially advantageous to our tenants and balance sheets, we also need to understand local differences and the impact on housing need.

When I worked with him at City Hall, Mr Johnson used to frequently tell the story of a granddaughter of a tenant in west London who bought their council home through the Right to Buy and professed that they were a lifelong Conservative voter as a result.

From this, I’m sure his desire to implement the policy is authentic.