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Inside Housing’s new wide-reaching investigation offers the most detailed picture of out-of-area temporary accommodation placements yet. It covers which local authorities are sending the most households away, which areas are receiving the most, and the tens of thousands who may be falling off records in between moves. Katharine Swindells reports
“You’re on eggshells all the time.” That is how Kiera Wright* describes her experience of living in out-of-area temporary accommodation with her three children, hours away from her home borough, family and support network.
“I don’t have any local connections; I don’t have support because family members live so far away. It’s isolating and secluding,” she says.
On a weekly tenancy, relocated three times and with no idea when she might be moved back to her home borough, Ms Wright has spent years in limbo. The lack of certainty has meant she has struggled to keep a job as a carer and build a social community.
“You’ve got nothing. You’re at the council’s mercy.”
Inside Housing has spent the past nine months collecting data on the out-of-area temporary accommodation placements happening all over Britain, requesting data from every local authority in England, Scotland and Wales.
This allows us to go beyond government homelessness statistics of which councils are sending households away, to shed light on where these families are being moved. And, crucially, it reveals data not seen before: the thousands of households who appear to be going missing from council records when they are moved.
Around 250 local authorities responded to our Freedom of Information (FOI) request. These councils make around 40,000 out-of-area placements for homeless households a year, placing them in almost every single local authority across the three nations.
Councils making homelessness placements out of area are required under the Housing Act 1996 to notify the host local authority through a Section 208 (S208) notification. But three-quarters of placements did not correspond with the S208 notifications reported by the receiving authorities.
This means that potentially 30,000 households per year are effectively ‘missing’, with the receiving council not having a record of their presence.
This new data comes at a time when the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is turning the spotlight on out-of-area placements and S208 notifications.
In January, Alison McGovern, minister for local government and homelessness, told a Westminster Hall debate that she was “on the hunt” for local authorities that are not following guidance on out-of-area placements. She also said the out-of-area notifications between local authorities are “not good enough”.
Meanwhile, the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act 2026, which received royal assent in April, included a ‘duty to notify’, which, when it comes into effect, will mean that whenever a child is placed into temporary accommodation, councils must now notify their school and GP.
Since spring 2025, following campaigning by homelessness organisations and Inside Housing, the government now publishes a more detailed breakdown of temporary accommodation placements in England. This includes how many households are currently placed out of area by each local authority and what region of the country they have been sent to.
This data shows that around a third of all temporary accommodation placements in England are out of area, while around one in 20 placements are into a different region.
What the government data doesn’t show is which local authorities are receiving out-of-area placements, so Inside Housing has calculated this by adding together where councils have said they sent households.
While media headlines highlight cases of families moved hundreds of miles across the country, our data shows that the biggest receiving local authorities are London boroughs, as well as those surrounding the capital.
A quarter of these households were placed into just 10 local authority areas, eight of which were London boroughs. In fact, 40% of all placements were made by London councils into other boroughs in the capital.
The largest number of households were moved to Redbridge, on the outskirts of east London, connected into the capital by strong transport links.
Upwards of 1,226 households were placed in Redbridge between January and June 2025. Two-thirds of these households include children. (This is likely an underestimate, as not every local authority replied to our FOI request, including some large London councils.)
“You’ve got this displacement of people across boundaries, which is hugely disruptive to their lives and removes them from those key support networks, but it’s not only disruptive for families, it’s also disruptive for councils themselves,” says Maha Bryan, local authorities policy officer at the Shared Health Foundation, which campaigns on families in temporary accommodation.
“Councils are then in a sticky situation where they’re then looking at their own housing situation in-area and they’re seeing that, well, there’s nowhere for these families to go, and so then they’re having to then move out of borough.”
A Redbridge Council spokesperson says: “As one of London’s largest receiving authorities for out‑of‑borough placements, we are increasingly managing the impact of households being placed into the borough by councils from across the capital, often at short notice and without additional funding to support the increased demand on local services.”
This places “considerable pressure” on housing services, schools, healthcare provision and community infrastructure, and “intensifies competition” for private rented and temporary accommodation, they add.
Take the case of Enfield, in the north of the capital. In the first half of 2025, Enfield Council sent 334 households out of borough, but it received at least 470. Similarly, Newham Council sent 746 households out of borough, but received at least 600. Haringey Council sent 715 households out of borough and received upwards of 475.
Tammy Hymas, cabinet member for housing at Haringey Council, says: “A severe shortage of affordable housing, rising rents, increasing homelessness demand and the availability of temporary accommodation mean that out-of-borough placements have now become a reality of how councils have to manage homelessness pressures.
“The only winners under this system are expensive nightly paid accommodation providers who are cashing in on the crisis.”
“You’ve got this displacement of people across boundaries, which is hugely disruptive to their lives and removes them from those key support networks”
Janet Weekes is head of temporary accommodation and housing allocations at Slough Council, which receives hundreds of out-of-area placements from London.
Mostly these are from west London, which is fairly nearby, but Slough’s connection to the high-speed Elizabeth Line means it also receives placements from across the capital, as councils consider the transport links between a household’s placement and home borough.
“The direct impact is not just in terms of housing that our temporary accommodation department now is not able to get access to, but the wider implications,” Ms Weekes explains.
“Families that are being placed in our borough may have a lot of children, so that means that they need to attend the schools within the borough. There may be vulnerable adults, who then need to access the care and support from adult social care, and then the wider implications of health provision.”
Manchester Council receives the most out-of-area placements of any council outside of London. Most of these households are being moved into B&Bs, according to a spokesperson for the local authority, who points out that the city has “all but eradicated” its own placement of families in temporary accommodation.
“As such, out-of-borough placements received do not place a particular strain on the accommodation available to us. However, they do have an impact on council and other services, such as food banks,” they explain.
The data also allows us to map where the biggest flows are. The largest transfers are between London boroughs and their neighbours. And the biggest cross-region exchange was the 193 households sent from Wrexham in Wales across the border to neighbouring county Cheshire West and Chester.
Some of these even result in quasi-mutual exchanges: in the first half of 2025, Birmingham Council sent 168 households 20 miles down the road to Sandwell Council, while Sandwell sent 167 households to Birmingham.
Each of these hundreds of placements is a real family, displaced from their local connections and isolated.
Kiera Wright* has been living in Barking and Dagenham for nine years, even though Westminster Council placed her there and it still has a homelessness duty to her. In that time, Ms Wright has lived in three properties in Barking and Dagenham, and her children have attended numerous schools.
Yet she has always been on a weekly tenancy, never knowing whether they can settle.
Her eldest daughter is now a teenager and has special educational needs. Ms Wright says the moves and lack of stability delayed her daughter’s autism diagnosis and significantly affected her confidence, as she struggled to make friends at new schools.
All Ms Wright wants is to properly settle somewhere, wherever that is, and for her children to have some normalcy. But without communication from either Westminster or Barking and Dagenham councils, she feels abandoned.
“It leaves you in a place where you’re stuck, and you see everybody around you progressing and moving forward, and you’re stuck,” she says.
She hasn’t been allowed to transfer to the housing waiting list in Barking, so even though she desperately wants a permanent home, she also is terrified about the prospect of a housing offer back in her home borough of Westminster.
“This is the problem with being housed out of area, is that now my kids have roots here. It’s so hard to know what’s best to do,” Ms Wright states.
As well as asking local authorities about the out-of-area placements they made, we asked about the S208 notices they received.
An S208 notice refers to a duty under the Housing Act 1996 that any councils making out-of-area placements under any of the duties in the homelessness legislation should notify the host local authority as soon as possible.
Our data shows that across a sample of almost 9,000 placements in the first six months of 2025, just 2,000 corresponded with an S208 notice recorded by the receiving local authority – a success rate of 23%.
Extrapolated out, this means that upwards of 30,000 households a year might be being placed out of area without the proper notification. These households may have significant health issues, special educational needs or other safeguarding concerns, such as a history of domestic abuse, for which they may need support from local services.
“We don’t always receive the Section 208, even though by law we have to be notified,” says Ms Weekes of Slough Council. “Or sometimes we only find out through another department, like adult social care, who say they’ve been contacted by a household who has been placed here by another local authority.”
She asks: “You need to notify the host borough, but what are the penalties if that doesn’t happen?”
At the moment, nothing – although this is something that homelessness minister Ms McGovern has said she hopes to address, calling for “accountability” for councils failing to meet standards.
This discrepancy is highly concerning, says Ms Bryan of the Shared Health Foundation.
“If local authorities don’t know that children or families are going to be within their area, then how can they commission correctly? How can they commission a right level of support from frontline services to be able to cope with the demands of higher numbers of people within their areas?”
Looking at a local authority level, Redbridge says it has a record of only 574 S208 notices in the first half of 2025, but our FOI request shows that at least 1,266 households were sent to Redbridge in the same period.
A Redbridge Council spokesperson says that these variances could be for a number of reasons, including delays in notifications being issued or received, inconsistencies in data recording between local authorities, incomplete address information and differences in reporting periods.
They add: “While these discrepancies do not necessarily mean households have not been placed, they highlight the need for greater consistency, transparency and accountability in the notification process.”
Similarly, while at least 608 households were sent to Newham in the first half of 2025, the council says it has records for only 123 S208 notices. Newham Council did not provide any comment.
In its FOI response, Sheffield Council wrote: “We don’t have S208 notices recorded. Anecdotally, it’s going to be none or next to none, as other [local authorities] don’t usually send them.”
Inside Housing’s data shows that upwards of 260 households were placed into Sheffield by other councils in 2024, and at least 97 in the first half of 2025.
“Inconsistencies between placement figures and recorded notifications are a known issue nationally due to differences in recording practices and system limitations,” says Ms Hymas of Haringey Council. “Work is ongoing to improve consistency, transparency and data quality in this area.”
“If local authorities don’t know that children or families are going to be within their area, then how can they commission correctly?”
One sign of possible improvements in this area can be seen in Manchester. In the first half of 2025, Manchester City Council recorded 555 S208 notices, covering all of the reported placements there.
Almost all the placements into Manchester come from other boroughs in Greater Manchester, and Manchester Council says there is considerable work being done across the combined authority to improve the notification system.
It is not possible to pinpoint whether S208 discrepancies are due to the sending or receiving local authority. But it is possible to pull out specific council-to-council relationships where there appears to be a high number of ‘missing’ S208 notifications.
For example, even though 193 households were sent from Wrexham to Cheshire West and Chester, the English local authority says it had records for only 66 notifications from Wrexham in that time.
A spokesperson for Cheshire West and Chester Council says that it is in “regular communication” with Wrexham Council and does receive notifications, but that these were not held in a reportable format for providing data.
They add: “Generally, we would welcome greater consistency in the use and recording of Section 208 notifications nationally, alongside clearer guidance to support local authorities in meeting their responsibilities.”
While Birmingham and Sandwell each sent around 167 households to the other, Sandwell Council recorded 129 notifications from Birmingham, but Birmingham City Council recorded only 39 notifications in the other direction.
A spokesperson for Sandwell Council says: “We don’t currently have any significant concerns, but it’s a matter we continue to keep under review.”
Redbridge did not report any recorded S208 notifications from Waltham Forest in the first half of 2025, even though Waltham Forest says it sent 444 households to the neighbouring borough in that period.
A spokesperson for Waltham Forest said the local authority is part of a London Councils working group that is “looking at ways to improve communication between boroughs regarding placements and to standardise the Section 208 process in London”.
This working group has developed “the only regional key lines of enquiries framework in the country”, covering statutory compliance, safeguarding, inter-authority collaboration and data collection.
“London boroughs have developed a shared regional approach to S208 notifications and to promoting best practice on out-of-borough placements,” says Joanne Drew, who is executive director of housing and regeneration at Enfield Council but speaking in her capacity as co-chair of the London Housing Directors’ Group.
“We are the first area of the country to do this, and we will keep working together to drive improvements. This partnership work is vital for reducing miscommunication and negative impacts on boroughs, as well as ensuring better support for homeless Londoners.”
The Better TA Alliance is made up of 20 organisations across London that work with people living in temporary accommodation. It has laid out some steps to improve out-of-area placements for households and local authorities:
It is not just about sending the notifications, but also the quality of that information. This should include details of a household’s make-up, health and social care needs, and educational needs of any children.
Liam Robinson, chair of the Inclusive Growth Committee at the Local Government Association, says a “national notification system is needed” for S208 notifications.
London Councils’ co-chair Ms Drew says the capital’s local authorities are focused on “pan-London collaboration”.
“We all want to see better communication and information-sharing between boroughs to manage these placements fairly and effectively,” she adds.
“Boroughs can improve the way we manage this crisis, but it’s not solely within our power to end it. Ultimately, more policy action is needed at a national level to boost supply of affordable housing and reduce the unsustainable number of households needing temporary accommodation.”
But as the demand for temporary accommodation continues, and with it out-of-area placements, it is clear that more needs to be done to capture a full picture of the scale of out-of-area placements, and ensure that local authorities are fully equipped to support the households affected.
*Name has been changed
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