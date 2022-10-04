Outgoing boss of G15 landlord joins house builder

Kate Davies announced in June she would be stepping down from the helm of the major housing provider after 18 years, but she agreed to stay in place until a replacement has been found.

In her new role on the board of Stonebond, a privately owned house builder based in Chelmsford, Ms Davies will advise on governance, growth, customer service and sustainability.

The builder described Ms Davies, who was awarded a CBE for services to housing in Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday Honours List earlier this year, as a “hugely respected affordable housing professional”.

Ms Davies began her career at NHG as part of legacy organisation Notting Hill Housing Trust in June 2004.