Outgoing boss of G15 landlord joins house builder

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The outgoing chief executive of Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) has joined the board of Essex-based house builder Stonebond as it looks to expand into the affordable housing sector.
Kate Davies announced in June she would be stepping down from the helm of the major housing provider after 18 years, but she agreed to stay in place until a replacement has been found.
In her new role on the board of Stonebond, a privately owned house builder based in Chelmsford, Ms Davies will advise on governance, growth, customer service and sustainability.
The builder described Ms Davies, who was awarded a CBE for services to housing in Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday Honours List earlier this year, as a “hugely respected affordable housing professional”.
Ms Davies began her career at NHG as part of legacy organisation Notting Hill Housing Trust in June 2004.
Since the association became NHG in 2018, it has grown to own and manage more than 66,000 homes across London and the South East.
Stonebond is owned by brothers Richard and Graham Cherry, the sons of Countryside founder Alan Cherry, and focuses on mixed-tenure schemes across the Home Counties and Midlands.
Ms Davies’ appointment comes as Stonebond is looking to scale up its work in the affordable housing sector.
Co-chair Richard Cherry said that over 75% of the homes it has built in the past 12 months have been for local authorities, private rented sector investors and registered providers.
He added that Ms Davies’ “vast experience” in affordable housing provision will be “of great value to the business as we continue to grow and expand this area of work”.
Ms Davies said she has worked with the brothers for “almost two decades” and has always been impressed by their “integrity, deep knowledge and commitment to creating places”.
She added: “While Stonebond is a relatively young company, it has already established itself and has a great reputation for quality and delivery. The amount of embedded experience and knowledge is palpable. Stonebond is already addressing housing need across the country, and clearly the business is keen to build mixed-tenure communities.”
Co-chair Graham Cherry said: “Adding Kate’s skills, experience and knowledge to our board is a huge asset, and I’m delighted that we will be able to benefit from her strategic advice as the company continues to grow and increase its partnerships-led housebuilding.”
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