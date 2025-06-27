Outgoing EMH boss and former Barclays social housing lead to join RSH board

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has confirmed the appointments of David Cassidy and Chan Kataria as two new non-executive directors.

The pair will join for terms of three years. Mr Cassidy will take up his post from 1 July, and Mr Kataria by the beginning of December.

Mr Kataria revealed earlier this week that he was retiring from the 22,000-home housing association he had led for 21 years.

He has overseen a period of significant change during his tenure. The landlord grew from 8,000 homes and a turnover of £19m, to one with a turnover of £154m and 1,100 employees.