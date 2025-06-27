Outgoing EMH boss and former Barclays social housing lead to join RSH board

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The chief executive of East Midlands-based landlord EMH, who is stepping down, and the former head of social housing at Barclays have joined the board of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has confirmed the appointments of David Cassidy and Chan Kataria as two new non-executive directors.
The pair will join for terms of three years. Mr Cassidy will take up his post from 1 July, and Mr Kataria by the beginning of December.
Mr Kataria revealed earlier this week that he was retiring from the 22,000-home housing association he had led for 21 years.
He has overseen a period of significant change during his tenure. The landlord grew from 8,000 homes and a turnover of £19m, to one with a turnover of £154m and 1,100 employees.
Mr Cassidy completed a 43-year career at Barclays in December 2024, after leading the social housing finance team within the bank for 10 years. He will bring additional experience in debt finance, including capital markets.
Baroness Taylor of Stevenage, parliamentary under-secretary of state at MHCLG, said: “I welcome the appointment of Chan and David as new non-executive directors who will be valuable additions to the RSH board.
“As this government works to deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housing in a generation, whilst ensuring homes are safe and decent for tenants, they will bring with them the skills necessary to help ensure the RSH effectively regulates the sector.”
The board supports the RSH to regulate for a viable, efficient and well-governed social housing sector that can deliver quality homes and services for current and future tenants.
Bernadette Conroy, chair of the RSH, said: “I am very pleased to welcome our new non-executive directors to the RSH.
“David and Chan bring considerable knowledge and expertise in social housing finance and management, respectively, which will enhance the board’s collective skills. I am looking forward to working with them.”
The RSH’s director of strategy said this week that housing providers that feel they face regulatory overload were rather realising “how much catching up” they have to do to comply.
Will Perry told delegates at this year’s Housing 2025 conference in Manchester that when landlords feel overloaded, they have reached the point at which they discover what they have to do to get themselves to the place where they should be.
Also this week, the English regulator warned social landlords that they must “continue to work at pace to address any fire safety risks in buildings”, as 18% of affected blocks still have no clear completion date.
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