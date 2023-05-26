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A report delivered to Cardiff Council has revealed that more than 2,000 new council housing repair jobs were outstanding in the last quarter of 2022-23.
The latest performance data was shared as part of the council’s community and adult services scrutiny committee meeting last week.
New repair jobs outstanding totalled 2,003 by the end of quarter four – an increase of more than 500 on the previous quarter.
At the same time, 2,681 follow-up repair jobs were outstanding, a rise of less than 100 compared with quarter three.
However, the council’s repair jobs backlog fell significantly from 1,666 jobs in quarter one to 101 in quarter four.
Its emergency repairs performance fell from a high of nearly 98% in April 2020 to around 93% as of March this year.
In addition, Cardiff failed to hit its target of 1,000 new council homes for the year by 157.
It explained in the report: “The difficulties the construction industry is experiencing has impacted our programme, resulting in delays tendering for contractors and completing schemes. The programme has been directly impacted by a major contractor going into administration and it has taken longer to procure contractors.”
The council also pointed to on-site contractors struggling with material price increases and shortages of labour, as well as delays with the supply of materials.
The report said that 184 new council homes are due to be handed over before December 2023.
The committee also looked at the total number of calls made to the council’s housing helpline. In quarter four of 2022-23, it reached its highest point in the year at 15,880, with an answer rate of 85%.
In quarter one it was 92%, but there were more than 1,000 fewer calls made during this period.
A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “The council’s responsive repairs service has worked incredibly hard over the past year to reduce the backlog of repairs that accumulated during the pandemic when access to properties was extremely limited.
“A seasonal increase in demand for services, such as boiler issues during the colder weather, coupled with an increased focus on damp and mould issues, following the tragic death of a child in Yorkshire, has resulted in an increase in outstanding repairs and follow-up jobs.
“The council has allocated additional resources to its responsive repairs service to both address high levels of demand and to improve the way that damp and mould issues are dealt with, including closer case management and oversight. This has enabled us to respond to reports more quickly.”
The council explained that its homelessness services were under “unprecedented pressures at the moment” and as a result the increase in calls impacted its performance, but more staff were in place to improve answer rates.
On homelessness and rough sleeping, the data showed that 79% of households threatened with homelessness were successfully prevented from becoming homeless – just 1% under its 2022-23 annual performance target.
The total number of rough sleepers in the city at the end of the same period was 26. This was against a target for under 20 for the year.
The council added: “Over the past few years, the council has had considerable success helping people who sleep rough in the city into accommodation and numbers remain very low, therefore there are less people who need to be supported into accommodation, which is positive news and testament to the dedication of our teams working with vulnerable people.
“Those who do remain on the street are reluctant to access accommodation and our multidisciplinary homeless team continues to work with them to encourage them into accommodation.”
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