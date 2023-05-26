The latest performance data was shared as part of the council’s community and adult services scrutiny committee meeting last week.

New repair jobs outstanding totalled 2,003 by the end of quarter four – an increase of more than 500 on the previous quarter.

At the same time, 2,681 follow-up repair jobs were outstanding, a rise of less than 100 compared with quarter three.

However, the council’s repair jobs backlog fell significantly from 1,666 jobs in quarter one to 101 in quarter four.

Its emergency repairs performance fell from a high of nearly 98% in April 2020 to around 93% as of March this year.

In addition, Cardiff failed to hit its target of 1,000 new council homes for the year by 157.