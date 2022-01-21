More than 40% of social landlords unable to provide any emissions data, analysis finds

More than 40% of social landlords are unable to provide any data on their greenhouse gas emissions, according to new research.

Respondents emit 1.5 tonnes of CO2 per unit and 1.45 million social homes have an energy performance certificate rating of D or lower, new research has found #UKhousing

A report by research consultancy HouseMark has used data from 51 social landlords to develop an environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmark for the housing sector.

The data comes from the 51 early adopters of the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS), a reporting framework that aims to unify the way registered providers present ESG factors in their businesses, therefore making this information more accessible to investors.

It covers 48 criteria across ESG, such as zero-carbon targets, affordability, safety, and resident voice.

Using data covering 2020-21, HouseMark highlighted the landlords’ combined performance in areas such as staff pay, energy performance of homes and boardroom diversity.

In environment, 41% of those surveyed were unable to provide any figures with regards to their greenhouse gas emissions and just over a fifth had no plan to include building materials in their waste management strategy.

In contrast, 43% of landlords were able to provide a full breakdown of figures for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

Scope 1 emissions cover direct emissions from a company’s owned assets, Scope 2 covers indirect emissions from purchased electricity and heat, and Scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions that occur in a company’s supply chain.

The data collected by HouseMark found that social landlords emit 1.5 tonnes of CO2 per unit.