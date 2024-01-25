Over a quarter of Scottish households in unfit housing, report finds

A survey of 13,690 people found that 28% of households were living in unfit properties, overcrowded accommodation or homes requiring specialist adaptations, or struggling financially as a direct result of high housing costs.

Extrapolated across Scotland, and adding in the 15,000 homeless households living in temporary accommodation, the report said a total of 693,000 households were facing housing hardship.

The report, commissioned by development body Homes for Scotland (HFS) and conducted by Diffley Partnership and Rettie & Co, argued that the Scottish government had significantly underestimated the number of people in housing need.

This is because the Scottish government’s housing need and demand assessment tool only includes those in acute need, such as homeless households in temporary accommodation and overcrowded households that have at least one concealed family.