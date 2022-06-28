Over-regulation ‘dilutes accountability and responsibility’ for social landlords, says RSH

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Overly stringent regulation of the sector “dilutes accountability” and would lead to landlords “ducking responsibility”, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has said.
Speaking at the Housing 2022 conference on Tuesday, Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the RSH, said that if a regulator tells a social landlord exactly how to operate, the “first thing you do is completely dilute accountability and responsibility of those boards”.
Ms MacGregor was responding to a question on why social landlords do not all follow the same repairs policies and whether there could be a “fair, universal standard” for providers.
Later in her talk, she discussed co-regulation, which sees the regulator, landlords and tenants come up with regulatory aims.
“That was designed for a reason, which is to make it really clear that as boards and organisations, you’re responsible for running your own businesses in conjunction with your tenants,” Ms MacGregor said.
She said: “If you have a regulator that comes along and tells you what to do in a great amount of detail and how to do it, I think the first thing you do is completely dilute accountability and responsibility of those boards in running those organisations.
“And when a tenant comes along and says, ‘That didn’t work, I didn’t like it’, who’s then responsible? Is it the organisation who has not decided on the policy? Or is it the regulator who has enforced it?”
Ms MacGregor also said that approaches will vary depending on the organisation because different tenants will have different needs.
“This is an incredibly diverse sector and a few very vulnerable tenants with support needs might legitimately have a different standard to general needs housing,” she added.
Paul Fiddaman, chief executive of Karbon Homes, who was also on the panel, said the idea of universal policies had “scary echoes” of the previous more proactive regulatory scheme of the 2000s.
He said it was “very much around setting very tightened, prescribed parameters” for service standards.
“I think ultimately it was more about box-ticking than it was about the well-being and service experience of customers,” he added.
Paul Fiddaman said what is present in the current standards is a requirement for organisations to “agree local standards” with their tenants.
“I think good organisations take our responsibility seriously,” he stated.
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