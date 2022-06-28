Over-regulation ‘dilutes accountability and responsibility’ for social landlords, says RSH

Speaking at the Housing 2022 conference on Tuesday, Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the RSH, said that if a regulator tells a social landlord exactly how to operate, the “first thing you do is completely dilute accountability and responsibility of those boards”.

Ms MacGregor was responding to a question on why social landlords do not all follow the same repairs policies and whether there could be a “fair, universal standard” for providers.

Later in her talk, she discussed co-regulation, which sees the regulator, landlords and tenants come up with regulatory aims.

“That was designed for a reason, which is to make it really clear that as boards and organisations, you’re responsible for running your own businesses in conjunction with your tenants,” Ms MacGregor said.