Over-reliance on major developers is stifling housing supply in Wales, FMB warns

Ahead of the Senedd elections on 7 May, the FMB is calling on all parties to prioritise stronger support for small and medium-sized house builders (SMEs), warning that without action Wales will continue to fall short of urgently needed housing.

With wage growth failing to keep pace with house prices, homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many working households, the FMB said.

Government data estimates that Wales needs around 8,300 new homes per year to meet demand, yet delivery has averaged only around 5,000 over the past five years, perpetuating a growing shortfall.