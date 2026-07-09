Overheating in buildings being remediated poses ‘serious risk to health’, new letter warns

The groups are concerned that due to the period of extreme heat forecast, there is a gap in public health guidance that leaves residents, including families with babies and young children, older people, disabled people and those with underlying health conditions, at increased risk of overheating.

The letter was sent by End Our Cladding Scandal, The Shared Owners’ Network and the Non-Qualifying Leaseholders campaign group, and argued that there is a serious public health and safety concern requiring immediate action.

They wrote in the letter: “We are extremely concerned that this presents a serious risk to health and, potentially, to life.”

The letter comes after new research by the National Housing Federation and the Chartered Institute of Housing last month that found one in six babies in England are living in overheated homes.

It was sent to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and a number of major trade bodies representing social housing, house builders and property managers. Homes England and the Building Safety Regulator were also asked for a response.