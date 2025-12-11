Oxfordshire new town developer hits back at ‘barmy’ objectors

Paul Silver, chief executive of Dorchester Living, which has applied to build 9,000 homes in Heyford Park, a new town north of Oxford, said opposition from celebrity gardeners such as Monty Don and Alan Titchmarsh was “ludicrous”.

He told Inside Housing Living: “I don’t know whether Monty Don’s looked at an AI image of our scheme and decided he’s going to write and sign this letter, or whether he really knows the facts.”

Mr Silver said Dorchester Living is rebuilding an existing brownfield site used as a US airbase in the Cold War, so “to turn around and say, ‘Oh, I’ve got a view of a brownfield site, and that brownfield site should never change’, is ludicrous.”