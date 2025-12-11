Oxfordshire new town developer hits back at ‘barmy’ objectors

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The developer of a new town in Oxfordshire has hit back at “barmy” objectors, saying he is improving views of the countryside.
Paul Silver, chief executive of Dorchester Living, which has applied to build 9,000 homes in Heyford Park, a new town north of Oxford, said opposition from celebrity gardeners such as Monty Don and Alan Titchmarsh was “ludicrous”.
He told Inside Housing Living: “I don’t know whether Monty Don’s looked at an AI image of our scheme and decided he’s going to write and sign this letter, or whether he really knows the facts.”
Mr Silver said Dorchester Living is rebuilding an existing brownfield site used as a US airbase in the Cold War, so “to turn around and say, ‘Oh, I’ve got a view of a brownfield site, and that brownfield site should never change’, is ludicrous.”
His comments came in an exclusive interview which can be read in full on the new Inside Housing Living site here.
Heyford Park was one of the 12 sites recommended to government by the independent New Towns Taskforce in September, but the masterplan has drawn furious opposition. Mr Don and Mr Titchmarsh are concerned about traffic the town will bring to the surrounding area, as well as “irreparable damage” to views from the Grade I-listed Rousham Gardens.
“It’s barmy, to be quite frank with you,” Mr Silver said. “The value of the gardens is the garden. It’s not the landscape they’re in… And we’re planting 65,000 new trees around us. We are actually improving the views from the garden.”
The developer said there will be some greenfield development, but “we are getting no closer to the gardens than what’s already consented”.
He also disputed accusations the new town would disturb the tranquility of the gardens. “For 50 years, they had 56 F1-11 bombers, and I’ve got pictures of these things, flying over that garden. The tranquillity of the gardens didn’t exist for 50 years,” he said.
“Half of those Americans commuted in, so these roads were a lot more busy than the quiet roads that they enjoy now.”
Mr Silver intends to meet the trustee of Rousham Gardens in the next few weeks and have a “proper sit-down”. He will assure them the developer will not build a multi-storey car park by the train station and that the new town will bring crucial footfall to the gardens.
“We will attract 500,000 people to our own park a year,” he said, citing a figure from consultancy Haley Sharpe, which is working on tourism for Heyford Park.
“Some of those people are going to peel off into Rousham... What we’re actually doing is improving the sustainability for future generations of those gardens.”
In a wide-ranging interview, Mr Silver also discussed being officially designated as a new town by government, avoiding “car dependency” and building towns for the 22nd century to leave “Generation Z’s imprint on the world”.
Read the full interview with Mr Silver on Inside Housing Living here.
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