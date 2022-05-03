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PA Housing appoints first heads for repairs and estate services

News03.05.22by James Wilmore

PA Housing has beefed up its property services and repairs teams by recruiting two professionals into newly created roles.

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LinkedIn IHPA Housing has beefed up its property services and repairs teams by recruiting two professionals into newly created roles #UKhousing

The 23,000-home landlord has appointed Steven Holmes as its head of repairs and Graham Jones as its head of estate services.

The Leicester-based landlord came under the spotlight last month after Inside Housing reported that residents at one of its London properties are refusing to pay their service charge bills because of “undelivered cleaning and security services”.

The appointments also come amid an increasing focus on tenant welfare post-Grenfell, with the government’s long-awaited Social Housing Regulation Bill due to be published by June.

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Mr Holmes has joined from Soho Housing Association, where he was head of property services. He has also worked for contractor Mears, Tower Hamlets Homes and Estuary Housing Association.

Mr Jones previously worked at heating contractor BSW Heating, where he was associate director of field operations. He started his career in the military before working in senior roles at Qinetiq MOD-Defence and the One The Elephant development in Elephant and Castle, London.

Maria Frawley, assistant director of property services and repairs at PA Housing, said: “The roles they have taken up are new for PA and give us an opportunity to deliver great outcomes for our customers across these key services.”

Last year, PA Housing abandoned plans for a merger with Accent Group, which would have created a 43,000-home landlord.

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