PA Housing appoints first heads for repairs and estate services

The 23,000-home landlord has appointed Steven Holmes as its head of repairs and Graham Jones as its head of estate services.

The Leicester-based landlord came under the spotlight last month after Inside Housing reported that residents at one of its London properties are refusing to pay their service charge bills because of “undelivered cleaning and security services”.

The appointments also come amid an increasing focus on tenant welfare post-Grenfell, with the government’s long-awaited Social Housing Regulation Bill due to be published by June.