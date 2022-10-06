PA Housing appoints new chair

Mr Kalirai took up the position at the start of this month from Ms Turner, who was appointed on an interim basis after Hattie Llewelyn-Davies stepped down from the association’s board after three years in the role.

PA Housing manages around 24,000 homes and operates across the Midlands, London and the South East.

In a release, the association said Mr Kalirai brings over 20 years of experience in non-executive director roles across a variety of sectors, including senior positions at Coca-Cola, Forte & Le Meridien Hotels, and Unilever.

He was also an advisor to the United Nations Secretary General for Sustainable Development (Earth Summit) and has been a member of Housing 21’s board since 2020.