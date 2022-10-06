PA Housing appoints new chair

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Suki Kalirai has taken over the role of chair at PA Housing following the interim appointment of Anne Turner in May last year.
Mr Kalirai took up the position at the start of this month from Ms Turner, who was appointed on an interim basis after Hattie Llewelyn-Davies stepped down from the association’s board after three years in the role.
PA Housing manages around 24,000 homes and operates across the Midlands, London and the South East.
In a release, the association said Mr Kalirai brings over 20 years of experience in non-executive director roles across a variety of sectors, including senior positions at Coca-Cola, Forte & Le Meridien Hotels, and Unilever.
He was also an advisor to the United Nations Secretary General for Sustainable Development (Earth Summit) and has been a member of Housing 21’s board since 2020.
As chair, PA Housing said Mr Kalirai will draw on his cross-sector public and private sector experience to ensure the landlord delivers housing services that are centred around its residents.
Mr Kalirai said: “With the current economic climate, in conjunction with the energy and cost of living crisis, there is an increasing divide in our society – making the work that housing associations like PA Housing do even more pivotal in the communities we serve.
“I’m looking forward to working alongside Dilip and the team at PA Housing to address the challenges we face, while delivering on the organisation’s customer service and development ambitions, and would like to thank Anne for her leadership over the past year.”
Dilip Kavi, chief executive at PA Housing, added: “Suki’s impressive experience, combined with his commitment to making a positive long-term impact on people’s lives, will provide invaluable insight to our organisation.
“I look forward to working with him and our wider team to deliver the good-quality housing and services that our customers look to us to provide.”
PA Housing was forced to apologise to a disabled tenant in June after an ITV News investigation found the association had failed to properly fix a leak in a tenant’s London flat which left the bedroom uninhabitable.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories