PA Housing chief executive to step down after three years

The former KPMG chief operating officer joined the 24,600-home landlord as interim chief executive in December 2022 and was appointed to the top job permanently months later.

In an update to the stock exchange this morning, Surrey-based PA Housing said Mr McDonagh will leave “having overseen a pivotal change in strategy”.

Suki Kalirai, chair of PA housing, stressed the changes the landlord is making to become more resident-focused and highlighted its recent gradings by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) as an “important staging post”.

He said the landlord will make an announcement on the future leadership “in due course”, with the board and executive team ensuring “stability and continuity” during this period.