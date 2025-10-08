PA Housing chief executive to step down after three years

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Michael McDonagh will step down from the top job at PA Housing in the first quarter of 2026 after three years in the role.
The former KPMG chief operating officer joined the 24,600-home landlord as interim chief executive in December 2022 and was appointed to the top job permanently months later.
In an update to the stock exchange this morning, Surrey-based PA Housing said Mr McDonagh will leave “having overseen a pivotal change in strategy”.
Suki Kalirai, chair of PA housing, stressed the changes the landlord is making to become more resident-focused and highlighted its recent gradings by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) as an “important staging post”.
He said the landlord will make an announcement on the future leadership “in due course”, with the board and executive team ensuring “stability and continuity” during this period.
Mr Kalirai said: “When Michael joined as our chief executive, his priority was to implement the first phase of a transformation with a clear vision that placed residents at the heart of our actions; built a broader executive team and worked together in renewed partnerships with all stakeholders supported by a strong board.
“The rebuilding of the relationship with residents was pivotal as was the attention to deliver for them through all aspects of our organisation.
“The encouraging feedback in the in-depth assessment, announced by the Regulator of Social Housing in the last few weeks, was an important staging post for our organisation and has, in effect, marked the successful completion of Michael leading us through phase one of the transformation.
“He is now ready to begin the process of handing over the reins to a new leader who can build on the foundations laid so far.”
Mr Kalirai added: “We’re immensely grateful to Michael’s relentless commitment and we wish him every success and happiness in his future endeavours.”
Last month, PA Housing retained ratings of G1 for governance and V2 for financial viability and was given a C2 grade, its first rating under the consumer standards, by the RSH.
In a post on its website about the gradings, the housing association said: “Overall, the regulator recognised the changes we’ve implemented during the past few years and that they were a positive step towards ensuring we’re a resident focused and centred organisation, but that some of the changes we’ve made have not been in place long enough.
“This is a validation of our strategy, the decisions we made and the positive progress we’ve achieved since January 2023.”
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