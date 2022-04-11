PA Housing residents go on service charge strike over ‘undelivered’ cleaning services

Residents at Canada Court and Clifton Lodge in Greenwich are demanding that the association pays back three years’ worth of service charge contributions – £500 per home for each year – for services they said the contractor failed to deliver.

The Canada Court and Clifton Lodge Tenants and Residents Association said that PA Housing served Pinnacle, the contractor responsible for the cleaning and security services, a notice in November 2019 stating that the organisation needed to improve.

PA Housing told Inside Housing that the service had “satisfactorily improved” after the notice was served and that the blocks were regularly maintained and cleaned by the contractor. With Pinnacle saying its service included a dedicated cleaner for the estate who cleaned both buildings over the course of a week.

However, the frustrated resident group said they continued to raise issues with the service after the notice was served as they had not seen any improvement from the contractor.

The group sent the 23,000-home landlord a 70-page document outlining repeated failures in a bid to get the contractor to improve its service.

Residents then gave PA Housing one month’s notice in March to issue refunds for what they said were services paid for but undelivered over the three-year period.