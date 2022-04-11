PA Housing residents go on service charge strike over ‘undelivered’ cleaning services

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Frustrated residents at a PA Housing property in London are refusing to pay their service charge bills in response to what they have labelled “undelivered cleaning and security services” over a three-year period.
Residents at Canada Court and Clifton Lodge in Greenwich are demanding that the association pays back three years’ worth of service charge contributions – £500 per home for each year – for services they said the contractor failed to deliver.
The Canada Court and Clifton Lodge Tenants and Residents Association said that PA Housing served Pinnacle, the contractor responsible for the cleaning and security services, a notice in November 2019 stating that the organisation needed to improve.
PA Housing told Inside Housing that the service had “satisfactorily improved” after the notice was served and that the blocks were regularly maintained and cleaned by the contractor. With Pinnacle saying its service included a dedicated cleaner for the estate who cleaned both buildings over the course of a week.
However, the frustrated resident group said they continued to raise issues with the service after the notice was served as they had not seen any improvement from the contractor.
The group sent the 23,000-home landlord a 70-page document outlining repeated failures in a bid to get the contractor to improve its service.
Residents then gave PA Housing one month’s notice in March to issue refunds for what they said were services paid for but undelivered over the three-year period.
When the landlord failed to respond by the 1 April deadline, residents began withholding service charge payments with the support of the Social Housing Action Campaign (SHAC).
The resident group said it will continue until the money owed has been recouped.
Chris Sayudo, chair of the Canada Court and Clifton Lodge Tenants and Residents Association, said more than 10% of residents have joined the protest so far.
He added: “We have demanded PA pay us back our service charge contributions for the last three years relating to cleaning and security services.
“For years, [sub-contractor Pinnacle] has been failing to deliver. All of the staff are supposed to be Security Industry Authority (SIA) accredited, but many haven’t got their badges. They have never provided security, and as we tenants and leaseholders all know, the buildings are filthy.
“The contract with the cleaning and security company is now up for renewal. We are saying that it is time to find a new supplier who can deliver to a proper standard. But that’s not all – we want our money back.”
A spokesperson for PA Housing said: “Canada Court and Clifton Lodge are both well maintained and regularly cleaned by our maintenance contractor.
“The service operates with a dedicated cleaner for the site who moves through both blocks, completing a schedule of cleaning over the course of a week.
“There does appear to be some confusion about SIA accreditation of staff on site. I can confirm that contract cleaners working on behalf of PA Housing are not required to be SIA-accredited, but that contract staff responsible for security are.”
The landlord said it responded to the resident group’s concerns at the end of last month and clarified the requirement for SIA accreditation and confirmed that its contractor had not been put on notice to improve in relation to the overall contract at the property.
The spokesperson added: “There has been one occasion when one of our estates officers did issue a rectification notice for an individual area of service delivery, which has since been satisfactorily improved.
“We will of course continue to work closely with our residents and the residents’ association to continue to deliver clean, tidy and well maintained communal areas.
“This includes working with the chair of the residents’ association who is also one of our neighbourhood champions and joins our staff on estate visits where we talk about priorities for future work.”
A spokesperson for Pinnacle said: “Our service includes the provision of a dedicated cleaner, who completes a schedule of cleaning for both Canada Court and Clifton Lodge over the course of a week.
“If security is ever requested on an ad hoc basis, we can confirm that all of our security staff hold valid SIA Accreditation.
“We will continue to work with our client and the residents to address and resolve any service issues as and when they are reported to us.”
SHAC’s website lists 20 landlords that have been added to its rent and service charge strike group, including a number of large housing associations.
Hyde residents announced in December last year that they were refusing to pay their service charge bills in response to their monthly payments increasing by up to 500%.
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