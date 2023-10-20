Paradigm Housing appoints new chair from accountancy regulator

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Paradigm Housing has appointed Richard Moriarty, the UK’s Financial Reporting Council boss, as its chair.
Mr Moriarty joins from the regulator of auditors, accountants and actuaries, and replaces Julian Ashby, who will step down in April 2024.
He has also been chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority and Legal Services Board, and deputy chair of the Regulator of Social Housing from 2012 to 2019.
Commenting on his new role, Mr Moriarty said: “I’m passionate about the benefits that good-quality social housing can have for individuals and for our society, so am delighted to be taking on this role.”
“Having grown up in social housing, I know how much of a difference it can make to your opportunities in life and happiness if you can count on having a secure, high-quality and affordable home.
“Paradigm stands out for me, not just because it is my local social housing provider operating in the areas I love, but it also appeals because it is a first-class provider with a clear social conscience.”
Based in Buckinghamshire, Paradigm manages more than 16,000 homes across the South East.
Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm, said: “Julian was always going to be a hard act to follow so I’m really pleased we have attracted someone of Richard’s calibre to the role.
“We will remain focused on delivering excellent services, investing in our stock and building more affordable homes.
“Richard’s experience and passion for social housing will help us meet our objectives in a challenging and uncertain external environment.”
Earlier this year, the landlord revealed plans to deliver 208 new homes, including 125 affordable homes, in partnership with house builder Countryside.
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