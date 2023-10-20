ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Paradigm Housing appoints new chair from accountancy regulator

News20.10.23by Alex Daniel

Paradigm Housing has appointed Richard Moriarty, the UK’s Financial Reporting Council boss, as its chair.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Richard Moriarty
Paradigm Housing has appointed Richard Moriarty
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHParadigm Housing has appointed Richard Moriarty, the UK’s Financial Reporting Council boss, as its chair #UKhousing

Mr Moriarty joins from the regulator of auditors, accountants and actuaries, and replaces Julian Ashby, who will step down in April 2024.

He has also been chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority and Legal Services Board, and deputy chair of the Regulator of Social Housing from 2012 to 2019.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Moriarty said: “I’m passionate about the benefits that good-quality social housing can have for individuals and for our society, so am delighted to be taking on this role.”

Read more

Moat hires former Paradigm assets boss as director of property servicesMoat hires former Paradigm assets boss as director of property services
Paradigm Housing block sees part of roof removed by strong Storm Brendan windsParadigm Housing block sees part of roof removed by strong Storm Brendan winds
Paradigm unveils plans to deliver more than 200 homes in partnership with major developerParadigm unveils plans to deliver more than 200 homes in partnership with major developer

“Having grown up in social housing, I know how much of a difference it can make to your opportunities in life and happiness if you can count on having a secure, high-quality and affordable home.

“Paradigm stands out for me, not just because it is my local social housing provider operating in the areas I love, but it also appeals because it is a first-class provider with a clear social conscience.”

Based in Buckinghamshire, Paradigm manages more than 16,000 homes across the South East.

Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm, said: “Julian was always going to be a hard act to follow so I’m really pleased we have attracted someone of Richard’s calibre to the role.

“We will remain focused on delivering excellent services, investing in our stock and building more affordable homes. 

“Richard’s experience and passion for social housing will help us meet our objectives in a challenging and uncertain external environment.”

Earlier this year, the landlord revealed plans to deliver 208 new homes, including 125 affordable homes, in partnership with house builder Countryside.

Sign up for our monthly Housing Moves newsletter

Sign up for our monthly Housing Moves newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Housing Association/RPPeopleSouth East
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories