Paradigm Housing appoints new chair from accountancy regulator

Mr Moriarty joins from the regulator of auditors, accountants and actuaries, and replaces Julian Ashby, who will step down in April 2024.

He has also been chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority and Legal Services Board, and deputy chair of the Regulator of Social Housing from 2012 to 2019.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Moriarty said: “I’m passionate about the benefits that good-quality social housing can have for individuals and for our society, so am delighted to be taking on this role.”