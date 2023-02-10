Paradigm unveils plans to deliver more than 200 homes in partnership with major developer

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Paradigm Housing has revealed plans to deliver 208 new homes, including 125 affordable homes, in partnership with house builder Countryside.
The joint venture will deliver the latest phase of homes at St Michael’s Hurst, a village-style neighbourhood on the outskirts of Bishop’s Stortford, with the first ones being completed in summer 2023.
The development will include a range of one and two-bedroom affordable apartments, and two, three and four-bedroom houses will be developed as affordable homes – 73 for affordable rent and 52 as shared ownership.
The private properties will be a mix of three and four-bedroom homes.
Martyn Jones, executive director for development and sales at Paradigm, said: “We’re really pleased to be jointly delivering this next phase of quality new homes at St Michael’s Hurst.
“Our aim is to provide more affordable homes than the original planning permission required, which should help a greater number of people as we all work through the cost of living crisis.”
Verity MacMahon, managing director for Home Counties north at Countryside, echoed Mr Jones’ enthusiasm for working together.
She added: “We’ve got a strong track record of working with a range of partners to deliver housing that truly meets the needs of the local community.”
The association purchased 363 properties from One Housing Group in March last year.
At the time, the landlord said that the homes, which are based in Slough and St Albans, would strengthen its presence in its core operating area.
That purchase followed a major stock swap in March 2021, which saw Paradigm acquire 1,338 homes from The Guinness Partnership, mainly in High Wycombe, Welwyn Hatfield and Milton Keynes.
In return, it transferred 1,113 homes in Hillingdon and Hounslow to Guinness.
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