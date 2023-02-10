ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Paradigm unveils plans to deliver more than 200 homes in partnership with major developer

News10.02.23by Stephen Delahunty

Paradigm Housing has revealed plans to deliver 208 new homes, including 125 affordable homes, in partnership with house builder Countryside. 

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
The site in St Michael’s Hurst (picture: Paradigm)
The site in St Michael’s Hurst (picture: Paradigm)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHThe latest phase of homes at the development in St Michael’s Hurst will include 125 affordable homes #UKhousing

The joint venture will deliver the latest phase of homes at St Michael’s Hurst, a village-style neighbourhood on the outskirts of Bishop’s Stortford, with the first ones being completed in summer 2023.

The development will include a range of one and two-bedroom affordable apartments, and two, three and four-bedroom houses will be developed as affordable homes – 73 for affordable rent and 52 as shared ownership.

The private properties will be a mix of three and four-bedroom homes. 

Read more

Housing association acquires 363 properties from One HousingHousing association acquires 363 properties from One Housing
Major UK house builders Vistry and Countryside complete mergerMajor UK house builders Vistry and Countryside complete merger

Martyn Jones, executive director for development and sales at Paradigm, said: “We’re really pleased to be jointly delivering this next phase of quality new homes at St Michael’s Hurst.  

“Our aim is to provide more affordable homes than the original planning permission required, which should help a greater number of people as we all work through the cost of living crisis.” 

Verity MacMahon, managing director for Home Counties north at Countryside, echoed Mr Jones’ enthusiasm for working together. 

She added: “We’ve got a strong track record of working with a range of partners to deliver housing that truly meets the needs of the local community.” 

The association purchased 363 properties from One Housing Group in March last year.

At the time, the landlord said that the homes, which are based in Slough and St Albans, would strengthen its presence in its core operating area.

That purchase followed a major stock swap in March 2021, which saw Paradigm acquire 1,338 homes from The Guinness Partnership, mainly in High Wycombe, Welwyn Hatfield and Milton Keynes.

In return, it transferred 1,113 homes in Hillingdon and Hounslow to Guinness.

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

DevelopmentFinanceHouse builderHousebuilderHousing Association/RPLondonSouth EastSouth West
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories