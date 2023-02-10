Paradigm unveils plans to deliver more than 200 homes in partnership with major developer

The joint venture will deliver the latest phase of homes at St Michael’s Hurst, a village-style neighbourhood on the outskirts of Bishop’s Stortford, with the first ones being completed in summer 2023.

The development will include a range of one and two-bedroom affordable apartments, and two, three and four-bedroom houses will be developed as affordable homes – 73 for affordable rent and 52 as shared ownership.

The private properties will be a mix of three and four-bedroom homes.