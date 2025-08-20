Paradigm’s surplus boosted by strong shared ownership sales, but completions fall

The South East of England housing association, which recently confirmed its merger with Settle to become a 30,000-home landlord, has published its annual results for the period up to 31 March 2025.

The accounts revealed an annual surplus of £22.9m, a small increase on the £20.6m it recorded the previous year.

During the year, the sale of 148 first-tranche shared ownership homes and other properties generated £33.8m – down from £34.6m in 2024.

The volume of shared ownership sales was below its target of 178 and last year’s figure of 198. However, customers purchased higher shares than forecast and the homes were sold for more than expected.