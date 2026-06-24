Parties split on affordable housing targets after news of legal challenge

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Political parties are divided on the issue of affordable housing targets following news of a legal challenge against lowered quotas in London.
Leaders from across the political spectrum were unable to reach a consensus on the appropriate level of affordable housing that new developments ought to provide, in a panel discussion at the Housing 2026 conference.
The session, held in Manchester on Wednesday 24 June, took place the same day as Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Lewisham Councils filed a High Court claim against plans by mayor of London Sadiq Khan to lower the affordable housing target for new London developments from 35% to 20%.
When asked by Inside Housing what the correct level of affordable housing on new schemes should be, the panel provided mixed answers.
Labour councillor Gavin White, executive member for housing and development at Manchester City Council, said his city was aiming for 30% affordable housing on new schemes, of which 70% would be for social rent.
“I think the challenge is, whether it’s 20% or 35%, if it’s 20% of nothing it’s still no affordable housing,” he said.
“We still need the homes to be built. And then we would advocate locally for 30% [affordable housing] here in Manchester.
“But to do that, we need that government support and grant through Homes England. That grant level is so important for social housing.”
“Politically, I would always want more” affordable housing, Mr White continued, “but it’s got to be something that’s deliverable.”
Eddie Hughes, a former Conservative homelessness minister and non-executive director at housing association Sovereign Network Group (SNG), said that he “definitely [does not] think there’s a one-size-fits-all” affordable housing target.
He added: “We’ve just seen the bids go in for the Social and Affordable Homes Programme, and the amount of grant funding that is required per unit in London is just eye-watering compared to the rest of the country, so we know there are specific challenges there.
“The problem of watering down those [targets] is then you get to a new baseline level, and then frequently developers will come in with their fancy lawyers and planning consultants and argue viability and try and haggle that number down further.
“What we need to do is try to, once we’ve set a figure, stick to it and [not] allow any latitude.”
Rachel Millward, deputy leader of the Green Party, suggested a higher 50% social housing target on new schemes, but acknowledged this would require “masses more” government funding.
“Because the model is based on developers getting their profit, based on viability tests, that percentage is just going to keep getting lower and lower, particularly in the London market reality,” she said.
“What we would advocate for is a completely different model, where 50% has to be social housing. That would depend on masses more government funding. That would depend on a total change in our taxation system.
“The system change required is dramatic to get what we would want, and that’s the problem.”
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