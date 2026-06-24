Parties split on affordable housing targets after news of legal challenge

Political parties are divided on the issue of affordable housing targets following news of a legal challenge against lowered quotas in London #UKhousing

When asked by Inside Housing what the correct level of affordable housing on new schemes should be, the panel provided mixed answers.

The session, held in Manchester on Wednesday 24 June, took place the same day as Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Lewisham Councils filed a High Court claim against plans by mayor of London Sadiq Khan to lower the affordable housing target for new London developments from 35% to 20%.

Leaders from across the political spectrum were unable to reach a consensus on the appropriate level of affordable housing that new developments ought to provide, in a panel discussion at the Housing 2026 conference.

Labour councillor Gavin White, executive member for housing and development at Manchester City Council, said his city was aiming for 30% affordable housing on new schemes, of which 70% would be for social rent.

“I think the challenge is, whether it’s 20% or 35%, if it’s 20% of nothing it’s still no affordable housing,” he said.

“We still need the homes to be built. And then we would advocate locally for 30% [affordable housing] here in Manchester.

“But to do that, we need that government support and grant through Homes England. That grant level is so important for social housing.”

“Politically, I would always want more” affordable housing, Mr White continued, “but it’s got to be something that’s deliverable.”

Eddie Hughes, a former Conservative homelessness minister and non-executive director at housing association Sovereign Network Group (SNG), said that he “definitely [does not] think there’s a one-size-fits-all” affordable housing target.