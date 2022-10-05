Partnership house builder agrees loan waiver to prevent covenant breach

The house builder told the stock market that it had agreed to the waiver for the four quarters to the end of June 2023.

This type of facility offers landlords a line of credit that comes with a set maximum amount, but the funding can be accessed at any time when needed.

A covenant breach can leave an association being judged to be non-compliant with the Regulator of Social Housing and leave landlords facing breakage costs.

The revised facility for £27m will be extended until October next year and will also be used towards delivering Inland Homes’ ongoing housebuilding schemes at Cressing in Essex and Meridian Waterside in Southampton.