Partnership house builder agrees loan waiver to prevent covenant breach

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Brownfield developer Inland Homes has received a waiver from a lender on the interest cover ratio covenant on a revolving credit facility.
The house builder told the stock market that it had agreed to the waiver for the four quarters to the end of June 2023.
This type of facility offers landlords a line of credit that comes with a set maximum amount, but the funding can be accessed at any time when needed.
A covenant breach can leave an association being judged to be non-compliant with the Regulator of Social Housing and leave landlords facing breakage costs.
The revised facility for £27m will be extended until October next year and will also be used towards delivering Inland Homes’ ongoing housebuilding schemes at Cressing in Essex and Meridian Waterside in Southampton.
Construction at each site is expected to complete during the second half of the financial year ending 30 September 2023.
The news of the waiver comes after Inland Homes posted a pre-tax loss of more than £37m in a trading update at the start of September.
At the time, the developer blamed delays to land sales and unsatisfactory margins in its housing contracts that contributed to the multimillion-pound loss.
Stephen Wicks also announced he will step down from the chief executive’s job, but will stay on in an advisory capacity for a 12-month period, as of the end of last month.
Nish Malde, chief finance officer at Inland Homes, is acting interim chief executive alongside his current duties while a search is underway to replace Mr Wicks.
In a new update to the stock market, Mr Malde said: “There continues to be strong demand for our high-quality land assets and planning expertise in a market where supply of consented sites and delivery of new homes continues to lag far behind supply.”
Inland Homes also announced a number of land sales, which will be used to reduce the group’s net debt.
The first 28-home site was sold to house builder Taylor Wimpey and the second 50-home site was sold to Vistry Group.
A third commercial unit within its Chapel Riverside development in Southampton was also sold to a major retailer.
The net sale proceeds from these land disposals of £9m will be used to reduce Inland Homes’ net debt.
Mr Malde added: “These recent land sales, together with the progress made on various projects within our asset management division, are pleasing to see. [It] demonstrates how the group is optimising demand against this wider market backdrop.”
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