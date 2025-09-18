Partnerships are the engine powering the UK’s affordable housing goals

It’s safe to say that everyone is keen to increase the supply of housing and, importantly, affordable homes. There’s plenty that needs to be done to ensure that the government target of delivering 1.5 million homes in the next five years is met, and the willingness is certainly there.

But let’s be honest – the numbers are sobering. There are 1.3 million households stuck on social housing waiting lists in England alone and a record number of households – including 160,000 children – living in temporary accommodation. With housing starts at their lowest level in the last decade, the numbers are unlikely to get better unless radical action is taken.

Housing starts declined significantly in 2024, down 25.7% compared to 2023, and 30.8% lower than in 2019. England saw a 41% decrease in new build starts in the year to September 2024, compared to the previous year. London also witnessed a dramatic drop in affordable housing starts, with supply sliding from 26,386 homes in the past year to just 3,156 affordable housing builds in 2023-24.