Party conferences, leasehold reform and what tenants want from their landlords – what #UKhousing has been talking about this month

Much of the debate in #UKhousing this month has been related to the party conferences. The divide between how little time was spent on housing at the Conservative Party Conference, and how much time was dedicated to it at Labour’s, was picked up.

Tenant campaigner @Kwajotweneboa tweeted a picture with deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner with the message: “It was really good to see it [housing] front and centre of her conference speech this morning.”

Met with @AngelaRayner this afternoon to talk about housing and in particular the future of social housing #LabourConference23 🌹



It was really good to see it front and centre of her conference speech this morning. pic.twitter.com/qUrdyYcYHZ — KWAJO- Social Issues Campaigner (@Kwajotweneboa) October 8, 2023

Housing correspondent for the i newspaper @Victoria_Spratt noted on X (formerly Twitter): “No mention of housing in Rishi Sunak’s conference speech. Barely any in Michael Gove’s speech. Curious, for the housing secretary. But, Labour have put their deputy leader in charge of housing and she’s speaking in interviews about how social housing changed her life…”