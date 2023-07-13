Passivhaus now: Scotland’s plan for tough new building standards

Scotland is hurtling towards rigorous new building regulations. From January 2025, all new build homes will have to meet a new Scottish version of the Passivhaus standard, meaning they will be highly energy efficient and well ventilated.

This is the biggest step yet in the push towards making sure that new build homes are low carbon and cheap for residents to heat.

Inside Housing set out to investigate what the new standard will mean for landlords, how the policy may be implemented and how developers are going to pay for it.

The benefits of building social housing to Passivhaus standard are well documented. Not only does it reduce the home’s carbon footprint, but by shielding tenants from high heating costs, fuel poverty is almost eradicated. Matt Bridgestock, managing director at John Gilbert Architects, says that several residents of one of its Scottish Passivhaus schemes reported energy bills of around £50 a month for a three-bedroom house and a two-bedroom flat. “That’s all in – heating, hot water and all of their consumables,” he says. “In the face of the current cost of living crisis, it’s pretty good.”

Passivhaus advocates argue that homes built under Scotland’s current standards are not performing at the level of energy efficiency they were designed to deliver. This energy performance gap – the difference between the anticipated performance of a building at design stage and the actual performance once built – is “sitting at an average of 60%, which is really unacceptable”, says Sarah Lewis, research and policy director at the Passivhaus Trust, the Passivhaus-Institut’s UK affiliate.

There is also a big performance gap in ventilation design. After decades of supposedly efficient buildings underperforming, she says, “it feels a bit crazy, when there’s a tried and tested solution out there, that we wouldn’t adopt it”.