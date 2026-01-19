Paula Barker: how Labour can ‘get our sh*t together’ on homelessness

But it was less than a year later, in September 2023, that Ms Barker was reshuffled to the role of shadow minister for devolution and the English regions. Although it was a promotion, Ms Barker was reluctant to leave the homelessness brief. “I was like, ‘Can I just stay?’” she says ruefully. “I would have loved to have stayed in it for longer.”

Barely two months later, in November 2023, Ms Barker resigned from the frontbench position to vote for an SNP motion demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Would she like to be back in the homelessness brief, now that her party’s in government? Ms Barker’s answer is diplomatic.

“I think there is such a huge wealth of talent in the party, and Keir [Starmer] has picked who he wants,” she says. “Anything that I can do to progress the cause, I’ll do, and I suppose sometimes you have a bit more flexibility when you’re not on the front bench, to really push.”

It can be frustrating for her, though, to see work on homelessness held back by turnover in the cabinet. In autumn, campaigning work by her APPG was delayed by the resignation of homelessness minister Rushanara Ali, a month-long gap before the appointment of Alison McGovern to replace her and the resignation of Ms Rayner as deputy prime minister and secretary of state for housing, communities and local government.

“We are facing an existential crisis in homelessness and housing in general, so the longer we prevaricate and have a changing of the guards, [the more it] pushes things back,” Ms Barker says.

In her time in the shadow minister role, she says, her team worked up a detailed collection of policies – fully-costed and colour-coded – that has since been lost to the ether.

“When Rushanara was there, I said, ‘If you want to sit down and go through them,’ and the offer is there for Ali [McGovern]. We’re not precious about them,” she says. “We’ve still got a copy, and I’d be delighted if the government wants to resurrect that.”

On the day we met, Ms Barker’s team had just penned a letter to ministers, calling for Housing First to be central to the homelessness strategy, and is disappointed a few days later to find out it has only been included as a suggested approach. She also fears that the strategy doesn’t take a truly cross-government approach to tackling homelessness.

“I would be very prescriptive and say every department has to be committed. I’d go as far as to say they have to dedicate a percentage of their budget to eradicating homelessness,” she says. “We’ve seen it more than ever in the last 16 months, that government departments work in silos, and it’s so frustrating.”