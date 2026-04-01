Peabody agrees £50m loan with mayor of London to build 500 affordable homes

City Hall said the investment is a reallocation of funds returned from existing housing schemes, which will be used to “maximise housing delivery where they can have the greatest impact”.

This announcement comes alongside new funding guidance for the first £324m round of the City Hall Developer Investment fund, which was unveiled in October as part of an emergency package of measures to ramp up housebuilding in the capital.

The fund, which will be available to social landlords and developers, will use money “in a flexible way to get stalled development sites moving again”, City Hall said.