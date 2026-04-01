Peabody agrees £50m loan with mayor of London to build 500 affordable homes

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The mayor of London has approved a £50m loan to Peabody to build more than 500 affordable homes by March 2032.
City Hall said the investment is a reallocation of funds returned from existing housing schemes, which will be used to “maximise housing delivery where they can have the greatest impact”.
This announcement comes alongside new funding guidance for the first £324m round of the City Hall Developer Investment fund, which was unveiled in October as part of an emergency package of measures to ramp up housebuilding in the capital.
The fund, which will be available to social landlords and developers, will use money “in a flexible way to get stalled development sites moving again”, City Hall said.
It is available from the 2026-27 financial year, and the Greater London Authority (GLA) expects to select prioritised projects from this summer.
The £50m loan will be delivered by the mayor’s Homes for Londoners Land Fund, which aims to increase the supply of affordable homes across the capital.
Last year, mayor Sir Sadiq Khan announced that the fund had started more than 8,000 new homes.
City Hall said: “This latest allocation demonstrates how, in difficult circumstances for housing construction, City Hall is continuing to use funding flexibly and efficiently to maximise delivery and support sustainable communities across London.
“It also builds on successful previous delivery and recovery of funds, which enables the fund to redeploy funding into innovative proposals like this to unlock new housing.”
Alongside the loan, the GLA and Peabody will also need to agree a grant allocation for the 500 homes.
Sir Sadiq said: “This £50m investment will unlock more than 500 new affordable homes, helping families across London access safe, secure and affordable places to live.
“By working in partnership with housing associations like Peabody and making use of available funding, we are accelerating delivery even in the face of significant challenges.
“But there is more to do. That’s why we are also launching the first phase of our City Hall Developer Investment Fund to help get more homes built faster.”
Ian McDermott, chief executive officer at Peabody, said: “Working in partnership with City Hall, the government and others allow us to plan with confidence and make the most of opportunities to build where homes are most needed.
“This support will help us keep a strong pipeline of new homes coming forward – so more Londoners can find a genuinely affordable place to live in the neighbourhoods they know and value.”
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