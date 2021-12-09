Peabody among 19 landlords to retain regulatory grades

Peabody, which is due to complete a mega-merger with fellow G15 landlord Catalyst next year to create a 104,000-home group, kept its G1/V2 status following a stability check.

In May, the Regulator of Social Housing changed the basis for Peabody’s viability grade.

A V2 suggests compliance with its financial viability standard but a need to manage “material risks” to ensure that remains the case.

In a regulatory judgement it said the group complied with the viability standard but flagged “significant fire and building safety works” and its “large and diverse development and regeneration programme” which gives rise to “material risks”.