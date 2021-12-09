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Peabody among 19 landlords to retain regulatory grades

News09.12.21by James Wilmore

Nineteen registered providers – including G15 giant Peabody – have held onto their existing grades in the latest update from the English regulator. 

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Peabody, which is due to complete a mega-merger with fellow G15 landlord Catalyst next year to create a 104,000-home group, kept its G1/V2 status following a stability check.

In May, the Regulator of Social Housing changed the basis for Peabody’s viability grade.

A V2 suggests compliance with its financial viability standard but a need to manage “material risks” to ensure that remains the case.

In a regulatory judgement it said the group complied with the viability standard but flagged “significant fire and building safety works” and its “large and diverse development and regeneration programme” which gives rise to “material risks”.

 

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Other notable big landlords to retain their status in today’s strapline judgements were Bromford, Accent and Great Places, which all remain as G1/V1.

Elsewhere Essex-based landlord Estuary Housing Association kept its G2/V2 rating. In April, the 4,600-home group was downgraded for its governance as the regulator concluded it needed to improve its business planning and risk management, while strengthening its approach to value for money.

 

Bournemouth Churches Housing Association, which operates around 1,400 homes across the South West, retained its G1/V2 rating. The community benefit society was regraded to a V2 from V1 in July after an in-depth assessment, partly as the regulator highlighted it had a “material reliance on volatile contractual income” and operated with “tight financial margins”.

Twelve other landlords named in today’s update all retained the highest rating of G1/V1 (see table below).

Breakdown of strapline judgements

G1/V1

Accent Group

Arches Housing

Bromford

Bromsgrove District Housing Trust

English Rural Housing Association

First Choice Homes

First Garden Cities Homes

Great Places Housing Group

Greatwell Homes

Inquilab Housing Association

Livin Housing

Selwood Housing Society

Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust

WHG

Watford Community Housing

Weaver Vale Housing Trust

G1/V2

Bournemouth Churches Housing Association

Peabody

G2/V2

Estuary Housing Association

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