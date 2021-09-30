Peabody and Catalyst confirm mega-merger on track after residents’ consultation

The two landlords, whose combination will create a 104,000-home association, said the agreement had been reached following board discussions and a six-week consultation with residents.

Catalyst will become a subsidiary of Peabody on 1 April next year, subject to the consent of lenders and approval from Catalyst shareholders, the associations said in a market update today.

“Positive discussions with lenders have already begun,” the filing said.

The new entity, covering London, Kent, Sussex and the Home Counties, will become the UK’s second largest social landlord.