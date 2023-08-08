Peabody appoints interim chair following death of Lord Kerslake

David Hardy will take on the role from today until a permanent chair is appointed, the landlord said in a stock market release.

Mr Hardy joined the Peabody board in June 2016 and is currently chair of the Peabody finance and treasury committee.

A qualified chartered accountant, he has more than 35 years’ experience in corporate finance and fundraising across social, economic and environmental infrastructure.

He joined John Laing Capital Management in 2005 as a director and has since retired.