Peabody appoints interim chair following death of Lord Kerslake

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Peabody has appointed an interim chair following the death of Lord Kerslake last month.
David Hardy will take on the role from today until a permanent chair is appointed, the landlord said in a stock market release.
Mr Hardy joined the Peabody board in June 2016 and is currently chair of the Peabody finance and treasury committee.
A qualified chartered accountant, he has more than 35 years’ experience in corporate finance and fundraising across social, economic and environmental infrastructure.
He joined John Laing Capital Management in 2005 as a director and has since retired.
Peabody said that Mr Hardy is “committed to steering the board to deliver Peabody’s social purpose and the priorities agreed by the board under Lord Kerslake’s leadership”.
These include investing more in existing homes, providing services to residents and delivering new homes.
Mr Hardy was also appointed to the boards of Peabody Capital PLC and Peabody Capital No.2 PLC as of 1 August 2023.
Ravi Rajagopal will resume his role as vice-chair.
Peabody said the recruitment process to appoint a long-term successor is progressing, with further announcements to be made in due course.
Last month Ian McDermott, chief executive of Peabody, paid tribute to Lord Kerslake, who died after a short battle with cancer.
Mr McDermott said: “This news has come as an immense and profound shock to us all. Everyone who knew Bob was truly inspired by his exceptional talent, strong work ethic and, above all, his humanity and kindness to everyone he met. He was a remarkable individual who worked tirelessly to improve people’s lives and to stand up for what is right.
“His absence will be deeply felt across Peabody, as well as in the sector and public life in general. Our thoughts are with his wife Anne and his family.”
The Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) made a similar announcement last month following Lord Kerslake’s passing.
Eamonn Boylan, chief executive of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, took on the chair role at Stockport MDC on an interim basis in July.
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