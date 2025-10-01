Peabody appoints new director of asset investment and fire remediation

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Large London landlord Peabody has appointed a new director of asset investment and fire remediation, following a spend of £71m on building safety last year.
Jonathan Cooper, who started in the role today (1 October), joins the 110,000-home landlord from the City of London, where he was assistant director of the local authority’s surveying department.
A chartered building surveyor and construction manager, Mr Cooper will help Peabody accelerate its fire remediation programme, and play an “integral role” in the senior leadership team of its investment directorate.
In its latest full-year accounts, Peabody reported a 16% rise in spending on its existing homes to reach a total of £431m, including £71m on building safety alone.
Peabody said Mr Cooper brings a “wealth of experience” in a diverse mix of buildings, having planned and delivered large-scale programmes of repairs and improvements.
Phil Jenkins, chief investment officer at Peabody, said: “I’m delighted to welcome to my team Jonathan Cooper, who will be helping us continue to deliver safe, sustainable and comfortable homes for residents and playing a key role in accelerating our fire remediation programme.
“Jonathan joins us from the City of London and brings strong experience across housing, construction and building safety, gained in both the public and private sectors.”
Mr Cooper said: “It’s a great privilege to take on a role with such meaningful impact for residents. I look forward to joining the investment directorate as we focus on home improvements, safety and maintenance, and ensuring residents can enjoy safe, sustainable and comfortable homes both now and in the future.”
Peabody’s latest accounts showed new housing starts dropped by nearly 75% in the 12 months to March 2025, as the landlord prioritised existing stock over new developments.
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