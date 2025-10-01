Peabody appoints new director of asset investment and fire remediation

Peabody appoints former City of London surveyor as new director of asset investment and fire remediation #UKHousing

A chartered building surveyor and construction manager, Mr Cooper will help Peabody accelerate its fire remediation programme, and play an “integral role” in the senior leadership team of its investment directorate.

Jonathan Cooper, who started in the role today (1 October), joins the 110,000-home landlord from the City of London, where he was assistant director of the local authority’s surveying department.

In its latest full-year accounts, Peabody reported a 16% rise in spending on its existing homes to reach a total of £431m, including £71m on building safety alone.

Peabody said Mr Cooper brings a “wealth of experience” in a diverse mix of buildings, having planned and delivered large-scale programmes of repairs and improvements.

Phil Jenkins, chief investment officer at Peabody, said: “I’m delighted to welcome to my team Jonathan Cooper, who will be helping us continue to deliver safe, sustainable and comfortable homes for residents and playing a key role in accelerating our fire remediation programme.