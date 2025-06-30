Peabody appoints resident board member as vice-chair

Mr Baffoe has been active across Peabody’s resident-led committees for several years, including early involvement with the community foundation committee, chairing the resident experience committee and being part of the G15 group of large London landlords’ residents’ group.

Peter Baffoe has been a member of Peabody’s board since 2018. The 108,000-home landlord said Mr Baffoe brings his personal experience of growing up in social housing and a strong connection to the community to the role.

The new vice-chair grew up in social housing in London’s Elephant and Castle area and later moved to a Peabody home. While living there, he went to a meeting to ask Peabody for new homes in his area and extra recycling bins, and was asked if he wanted to become more involved.

He said: “Being vice-chair is something I’m proud of and take very seriously, but I’m a resident voice, not the resident voice of Peabody.

“There are lots of ways residents can share their experiences and views with Peabody, and all of them matter. I see my role as mostly about asking questions, offering a resident perspective, and helping keep the focus on what’s most important: safe, decent, affordable homes and good services.

“I hope my story shows how much power there is in simply speaking up. I’d encourage any resident who wants to see change to do the same.”

As chair of Peabody’s resident experience committee, he will continue to encourage others to get involved.