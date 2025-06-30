Peabody appoints resident board member as vice-chair

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Large London landlord Peabody has named a long-standing board member and resident advocate as its new vice-chair.
Peter Baffoe has been a member of Peabody’s board since 2018. The 108,000-home landlord said Mr Baffoe brings his personal experience of growing up in social housing and a strong connection to the community to the role.
Mr Baffoe has been active across Peabody’s resident-led committees for several years, including early involvement with the community foundation committee, chairing the resident experience committee and being part of the G15 group of large London landlords’ residents’ group.
The new vice-chair grew up in social housing in London’s Elephant and Castle area and later moved to a Peabody home. While living there, he went to a meeting to ask Peabody for new homes in his area and extra recycling bins, and was asked if he wanted to become more involved.
He said: “Being vice-chair is something I’m proud of and take very seriously, but I’m a resident voice, not the resident voice of Peabody.
“There are lots of ways residents can share their experiences and views with Peabody, and all of them matter. I see my role as mostly about asking questions, offering a resident perspective, and helping keep the focus on what’s most important: safe, decent, affordable homes and good services.
“I hope my story shows how much power there is in simply speaking up. I’d encourage any resident who wants to see change to do the same.”
As chair of Peabody’s resident experience committee, he will continue to encourage others to get involved.
Mr Baffoe is currently in the final two-and-a-half years of his third term on the board.
He added: “Peabody teams are a such huge part of how residents experience Peabody.
“Supporting our colleagues to feel heard and valued is part of the bigger picture, and I want to make sure they have what they need to deliver the best they can for residents.
“The more residents speak up, the better we become. Everything we do comes back to the homes and services we provide.”
Mr Baffoe is also executive director of the South London Mission, a small charity based in Southwark; chair of governors at Rye Oak Primary School; and a trustee of the mental health Maudsley Charity.
Peabody said the appointment marked another step forward in its commitment to putting residents at the heart of decision-making at every level of the organisation.
Caroline Corby, chair of the Peabody board, said: “Having residents involved at board level isn’t just good practice, it’s essential. Peter’s contribution over the years has helped ensure we stay connected to what matters most. He brings honesty, compassion and insight, and I’m looking forward to working with him as vice-chair.”
Mr Baffoe succeeds David Hardy, who was on the board from 2016 until earlier this month, bringing a wealth of expertise in finance, treasury and governance. He served as interim chair after the death of Lord Kerslake in 2023.
Ian McDermott, chief executive of Peabody, said: “Peter always has residents’ best interests at heart, and that comes through in everything he does. He’s someone people naturally warm to. He’s approachable, humble and quietly determined. It’s a real asset to have someone like Peter in this role.”
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