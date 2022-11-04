Peabody begins first phase of Dagenham development with 935 homes

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Housing association Peabody will begin work on the first phase of a development that will deliver 935 new homes on the site of the old Ford stamping factory in Dagenham.
The first phase of the Dagenham Green project aims to act as a “gateway” to the wider masterplan area, which includes 3,500 homes as part of the mixed-use scheme.
The 67,000-home housing association was granted outline planning consent for the development in Chequers Lane by Barking and Dagenham London Borough Council’s planning committee in March.
Peabody has entered into a partnership with Hill Group, the house builder, to deliver the project, which is expected to start on site early next year.
Delivered across multiple phases, 1,640 of the homes will be affordable tenures for local people to rent and buy.
Phase one will bring forward just over a quarter of the new homes. Of these 935 homes, 35% will be affordable housing.
The scheme also includes 15,000 sq m of play space, a heritage trail and new urban park.
James McMylor, regional managing director at Peabody, said: “This is an exciting step towards the creation of a vibrant and welcoming new community at the site of the former Ford stamping plant, which has been made possible by a truly collaborative working with local people, the council and the mayor of London.
“Phase one draws on inspiration from the marshland and will honour the legacy of the women who took part in the Ford sewing machinists’ strikes.”
Andy Hill, chief executive of the Hill Group, added: “This major new project will have a transformative impact on the Dagenham area and create an exciting new community for east London.
“We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience and expertise in delivering high-quality, large-scale regeneration projects to provide a scheme that the people of Barking and Dagenham can be proud of.
“We are also delighted to be further strengthening our partnership with Peabody, with whom we have an excellent track record of collaboratively delivering best-in-class urban developments.”
At the end of last month, a London council also approved plans for nearly 2,000 homes on Peabody’s Thamesmead regeneration scheme.
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