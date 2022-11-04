Peabody begins first phase of Dagenham development with 935 homes

The first phase of the Dagenham Green project aims to act as a “gateway” to the wider masterplan area, which includes 3,500 homes as part of the mixed-use scheme.

The 67,000-home housing association was granted outline planning consent for the development in Chequers Lane by Barking and Dagenham London Borough Council’s planning committee in March.

Peabody has entered into a partnership with Hill Group, the house builder, to deliver the project, which is expected to start on site early next year.

Delivered across multiple phases, 1,640 of the homes will be affordable tenures for local people to rent and buy.

Phase one will bring forward just over a quarter of the new homes. Of these 935 homes, 35% will be affordable housing.