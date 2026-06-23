Peabody boss suggests 'municipal rent' model as alternative to affordable rent tenure

During the same panel session, Antonia Jennings, chief executive at the Centre for London, said the think tank sees municipal build-to-rent (BTR) models - whereby local authorities provide private housing at capped, affordable rents - as "very much needed".

"The idea came from the fact that…many people in London are stuck in this position where they don’t meet the threshold for social housing, but they’re really unable to clear market prices, so to that end it is creating somewhat of a new class of resident, I suppose, or of tenure mix," Ms Jennings said.

Municipal BTR would therefore "go some way to alleviate that, as well as expand the balance sheet of local authorities", she added.

Similarly, Joanne Drew, executive director of housing and regeneration at Enfield Council, said she is "really interested" in the municipal BTR model.

She said: "The reason that the municipal build to rent product would work is a way of targeting new housing supply and linking what would cost the welfare bill more money to raise [Local Housing Allowance], but linking that raise directly to new housing supply - that will be a provision that would go some way to making the [private-rented sector] more accessible, whilst we also build out social housing."

Ms Drew also said Enfield Council is seeing a trend of developers wanting to build 100% affordable housing schemes and wanting housing associations and councils to procure the homes from them.

She said this is "actually very positive" for a period while the housing supply mix rebalances and while "the sales market isn’t there".

But, she said, the council is looking at how it might flip these homes to private down the line in order to create more mixed communities.

“We will be looking at how we retrofit those schemes. Hopefully, in three years’ time, the housing market will have picked up, and we can then flip some of what would have been affordable to private sale as the market allows,” Ms Drew told attendees.