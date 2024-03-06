Peabody compensates residents left in ‘intolerable’ conditions after four severe maladministration findings

The watchdog’s investigation into these cases was focused on complaint-handling, adaptations and overdue repairs, with residents describing the conditions they were forced to live in as “horrific” and “intolerable”.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said Peabody, which manages more than 100,000 homes across the London area, had shown a “lack of urgency” in investigating complaints and instead continued to “prolong the distress” for residents.

A “significant” number of cases had been escalated to the watchdog, he added, indicating a need for “further learning and action”.

In one decision, Peabody was fined £5,053 after taking too long to investigate its handling of a resident’s repairs.

While the resident wanted the landlord to look at a complaint that originated eight years before raising it, Peabody said it could only look at cases raised with it within six months. However, it did not mention there was discretion there.