Peabody defends cuts to neighbourhood management teams as union calls for lessons to be learned

In its response to an independent report into the death of Sheila Seleoane, whose decomposing body went undiscovered for nearly two years, at the end of last week, Unite said that it had warned the landlord about cuts to staff.

The union said it had raised concerns to the landlord in 2019 that a £1m cut to housing management budgets would leave “potentially devastating consequences to residents and workers”.

Ms Seleoane was found in her housing association flat at Lords Court in Peckham, south London, on 18 February, after the Metropolitan Police forced entry into her home.

The 61-year-old’s body was mostly “bones and dust” when discovered by police, who were called to the property to complete a welfare check.