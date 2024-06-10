Peabody forms new JV with major house builder to deliver 405 homes

The two organisations will work across the 34 acre site off Turweston Road to deliver 405 new energy-efficient homes.

The homes will cover a range of tenures including affordable rent, shared ownership and open-market, comprised of one and two-bedroom flats, as well as two, three and four-bedroom houses.

As part of the project, all homes will be fitted with air-source heat pumps and an electric vehicle charging points, as well as have access to three new play areas and more than seven acres of green spaces for the community.