Peabody forms new JV with major house builder to deliver 405 homes

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Housing association Peabody has announced a joint venture (JV) with Crest Nicholson to deliver hundreds of “much-needed” homes in Brackley, Northamptonshire.
The two organisations will work across the 34 acre site off Turweston Road to deliver 405 new energy-efficient homes.
The homes will cover a range of tenures including affordable rent, shared ownership and open-market, comprised of one and two-bedroom flats, as well as two, three and four-bedroom houses.
As part of the project, all homes will be fitted with air-source heat pumps and an electric vehicle charging points, as well as have access to three new play areas and more than seven acres of green spaces for the community.
Brackley, a well-connected market town and civil parish in West Northamptonshire, was built on intersecting trade routes, making it a key area for trade between the Midlands and the South East.
The joint venture is expected to submit a planning application later in 2024, with construction starting in 2025.
Simon Barry, regional managing director at Peabody, said: “Our partnership with Crest Nicholson is great news for Brackley and the community. Our organisations share a commitment to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes for local people and a desire to add long-term value to communities.
“These much-needed new homes, a sizeable proportion of which will be affordable, will be located in the heart of our North Counties region, giving residents the benefits of market town living but with easy access to the countryside, Northampton and the M40 motorway.”
In April, Peabody unveiled plans for its first 189-home Passivhaus scheme in south-east London, which is understood to be one of the biggest single-phase Passivhaus projects in the UK.
Around one month later, Inside Housing took a look at how Peabody had approached the regeneration of a 90-year-old housing estate.
On the landlord’s latest JV, Adrian Sims, managing director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Peabody to build this new community on the edge of Brackley.
“The partnership enables us to capitalise on the expertise of both organisations to provide a collection of high-quality, energy-efficient new homes and a selection of amenities that residents and the wider community will be able to benefit from in years to come.”
Earlier this year, Inside Housing revealed how the house builder could reassess the amount of money it has put aside for building safety issues after finding defects on four more sites that are expected to cost up to £15m.
At the time, the FTSE 250 firm said that it had appointed external consultants to offer “greater assurance on the adequacy of current provisions” around the four developments and “other sites” completed before 2019.
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