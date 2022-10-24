Peabody gets go-ahead for nearly 2,000 homes at south London regeneration scheme

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A London council has green-lit plans for nearly 2,000 homes on Peabody’s Thamesmead regeneration scheme.
The London Borough of Bexley’s planning committee resolved to grant outline planning permission for up to 1,950 new homes at the South Thamesmead site.
Peabody has pledged to make at least 35% of the homes affordable, as well as providing up to 3,225 sq m of commercial floor space and enhancements to public open space.
The proposals encompass phases three to seven of Peabody’s wider masterplan for South Thamesmead.
They follow a resident ballot in 2020 in which more than 70% of those who voted supported the plans to replace the current estate, which has poor energy efficiency and high maintenance costs.
The housing association said that it is committed to keeping the community together and that the earlier phases of regeneration provided opportunities to rehouse families who want to stay living in the area.
Phase one, which includes 534 homes (55% affordable), is due to complete next month. Around 72 households have already been rehoused into phase one and a further 109 families are expected to move by the end of the year.
Phase two will provide another 29 new homes, of which 42% will be affordable. Peabody submitted a detailed planning application for this phase to Bexley Council earlier in 2022, with a view to starting in 2023 subject to planning approval.
Matthew Foulis, project director for Thamesmead at Peabody, said: “As well as benefiting from new, high-quality, energy-efficient homes close to the Elizabeth line, residents can also look forward to new facilities and more attractive, welcoming and accessible open spaces on their doorstep.”
Teresa O’Neill, leader of Bexley Council, said that the area had received a boost from the start of services on the Elizabeth line, and that the prospect of large numbers of new homes, commercial space and community facilities would be welcomed by existing and new residents.
The regeneration of South Thamesmead is part of Peabody’s plan to improve the whole Thamesmead area over the longer term.
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