ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Peabody gets go-ahead for nearly 2,000 homes at south London regeneration scheme

News24.10.22by Marino Donati

A London council has green-lit plans for nearly 2,000 homes on Peabody’s Thamesmead regeneration scheme.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
The Thamesmead site
The Thamesmead site
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHA London council has green-lit plans for nearly 2,000 homes on Peabody’s Thamesmead regeneration scheme #UKhousing

The London Borough of Bexley’s planning committee resolved to grant outline planning permission for up to 1,950 new homes at the South Thamesmead site.

Peabody has pledged to make at least 35% of the homes affordable, as well as providing up to 3,225 sq m of commercial floor space and enhancements to public open space.

The proposals encompass phases three to seven of Peabody’s wider masterplan for South Thamesmead.

They follow a resident ballot in 2020 in which more than 70% of those who voted supported the plans to replace the current estate, which has poor energy efficiency and high maintenance costs.

Read more

G15 landlord secures planning green light for 1,200-home regeneration schemeG15 landlord secures planning green light for 1,200-home regeneration scheme
London borough signs deal with developer for regeneration of two high-rise estatesLondon borough signs deal with developer for regeneration of two high-rise estates
The big issues that impact the regeneration and delivery of social housingThe big issues that impact the regeneration and delivery of social housing

The housing association said that it is committed to keeping the community together and that the earlier phases of regeneration provided opportunities to rehouse families who want to stay living in the area.

Phase one, which includes 534 homes (55% affordable), is due to complete next month. Around 72 households have already been rehoused into phase one and a further 109 families are expected to move by the end of the year.

Phase two will provide another 29 new homes, of which 42% will be affordable. Peabody submitted a detailed planning application for this phase to Bexley Council earlier in 2022, with a view to starting in 2023 subject to planning approval.

Matthew Foulis, project director for Thamesmead at Peabody, said: “As well as benefiting from new, high-quality, energy-efficient homes close to the Elizabeth line, residents can also look forward to new facilities and more attractive, welcoming and accessible open spaces on their doorstep.”

Teresa O’Neill, leader of Bexley Council, said that the area had received a boost from the start of services on the Elizabeth line, and that the prospect of large numbers of new homes, commercial space and community facilities would be welcomed by existing and new residents.

The regeneration of South Thamesmead is part of Peabody’s plan to improve the whole Thamesmead area over the longer term.

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

DevelopmentHousing Association/RPHousing ManagementLocal AuthorityLondonPlanning
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories