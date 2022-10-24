Peabody gets go-ahead for nearly 2,000 homes at south London regeneration scheme

The London Borough of Bexley’s planning committee resolved to grant outline planning permission for up to 1,950 new homes at the South Thamesmead site.

Peabody has pledged to make at least 35% of the homes affordable, as well as providing up to 3,225 sq m of commercial floor space and enhancements to public open space.

The proposals encompass phases three to seven of Peabody’s wider masterplan for South Thamesmead.

They follow a resident ballot in 2020 in which more than 70% of those who voted supported the plans to replace the current estate, which has poor energy efficiency and high maintenance costs.