Peabody gets planning green light for 3,500-home development

Peabody has been given the initial planning green light for a 3,500-home mixed-use scheme on the site of a former Ford factory #UKhousing

The scheme, to be known as Dagenham Green, is proposed for a 19-hectare brownfield site that was home to a Ford stamping plant until it was decommissioned in 2012. The site was made famous by a strike by the plant’s sewing machinists in 1968, which led to the passing of the Equal Pay Act.

The 67,000-home housing association was granted outline planning consent for the development in Chequers Lane, Dagenham, by Barking & Dagenham Council’s planning committee this month.

The development will include up to 3,502 homes across buildings ranging in height from one storey to 19 storeys, a secondary school, and “flexible” non-residential and industrial floorspace. It will also include a five-acre urban park, 15,000 square metres of playspace, shops and restaurants.

Plans were originally submitted last October.

A “minimum” of 1,550 homes will be classed as affordable, around 47% of the scheme. Of these, half will be for shared ownership and the other half will be for London Affordable Rent, according to the planning officer’s report on the application.

This means 1,952 homes would be available for private sale, according to an illustrative indication by the applicant.