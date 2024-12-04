The large London housing association was given an A by the agency, with a stable outlook.

Fitch said it has “strong expectations” of support from the UK government for Peabody.

The agency said it expected Peabody’s financial metrics to improve through the rating period, driven by “deleveraging from disposal”, improved EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margins from “merger efficiencies”, and closer links between cost and revenue rises.