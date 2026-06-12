Peabody installs ‘air conditioning last’ on new build homes in favour of other cooling methods

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Peabody is designing its new build homes in a way that “puts air-conditioning last”, a director at the housing association has said.
David Stronge, design director at Peabody, said the G15 landlord was prioritising high airtightness and natural ventilation over air conditioning in its new developments to reduce energy costs for residents.
Mr Stronge made the comments as he addressed the London Assembly’s Planning and Regeneration Committee on Wednesday 10 June. The discussion revolved around whether London’s homes are ready for a heatwave.
Asked if it needs to be made easier to install air conditioning, Mr Stronge said: “Our view is no, not necessarily. What we’re looking at at the moment in the design and construction of our new build homes is a hierarchy that effectively puts air conditioning last, and seeks to minimise and mitigate overheating in various passive ways first, before you go straight to air conditioning as the solution.”
As an example of successful passive cooling, Mr Stronge raised the redevelopment of the old BBC television centre in White City, west London, which Peabody worked on with developer Stanhope.
Peabody owns two affordable housing blocks in the development, which are fitted with roller shutters on the outside of the building.
“Six or seven years ago we did the whole lifecycle analysis of air conditioning, or trim cooling, or passive measures with external shutters,” he said.
“We found that the winner, hands-down, was the passive measures, both from a construction [perspective] – not putting as much kit into the building – but also on the whole lifecycle and cost to residents perspective, which obviously was high on Peabody’s priority.”
He said the Greater London Authority’s planning guidance should incentivise builders to adopt passive cooling measures first before “jumping straight to the mechanical and air con solution”.
Also giving evidence to the committee was Anastasia Mylona, technical director at the Chartered Institution of Building Service Engineers. She agreed with Mr Stronge’s assessment.
“Passive measures first, but we should also be looking at alternatives to air conditioning,” she said. “Once you have put air conditioning everywhere, then you… make it much more difficult for those without air conditioning to survive the city.”
“There are other measures and systems that we could potentially be looking at,” she added. “We are currently looking at putting heat pumps everywhere in all the homes. Why don’t we put in reversible systems, so they can be used as heating in the winter and cooling in the summer?”
Dr Tom Dollard, partner – sustainability and innovation at Pollard Thomas Edwards architects, explained that passive measures include creating an “airtight envelope” within a home that keeps them cool via the “Thermos effect”, as well as natural ventilation.
However, in future, “extreme heat will be dealt with by air conditioning”, he added.
Assembly member Lord Bailey asked Dr Dollard whether passive design would lead to a reduction in window size, leaving new homes with less natural light.
Lord Bailey said: “I live in a new build which, quite frankly, has porthole windows… and my lovely rich middle-class neighbours live in Victorian houses with huge windows and they enjoy natural sunlight. Does it mean that I have to then suffer with my porthole and people who can afford it can have large windows?”
Dr Dollard replied: “We’re not saying that, but if you look at the recently built flats in London, they have oversized glazing areas… It’s a criticism of that contemporary architecture that has large-scale glazing areas that is contributing to overheating.”
Mr Stronge added that it is becoming “ever more possible and ever more cost-effective” to build new homes to the ultra energy-efficient Passivhaus standard.
“We’re trying to target somewhere between £2,000 and £5,000 per home uplift to achieve Passivhaus, and that’s way more effective than paying £10,000 or £15,000 later to try and retrofit it.”
In March 2025, Peabody reached the ‘topping out’ phase of its large-scale Passivhaus scheme, Deptford Landings in south-east London. The 100% affordable scheme is one of the biggest single-phase Passivhaus schemes in the UK. It is expected to open by autumn 2026.
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